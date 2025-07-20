Roman Reigns receives a Seth Rollins message from Bronson Reed ahead of WWE RAW

Roman Reigns returned to WWE after a three-month absence, targeting Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman on RAW. The OTC showed up on the red brand last week and wreaked havoc on Reed and Breakker, sending a message to Seth Rollins as well.With The Visionary out with an injury at the moment, his allies will try to stop Reigns and prevent him from taking revenge on The Oracle following his betrayal of the OTC at WrestleMania 41.Bronson Reed, meanwhile, took to his social media accounts and sent a message to Roman Reigns, using a Seth Rollins catchphrase.&quot;Burn it down,&quot; Reed wrote on X, posting a Reigns image and an image of a burning card.This is a catchphrase that Rollins screams as his theme song starts playing. His fellow faction member used this to send a message ahead of Monday Night RAW, where he will look to return in kind in reply to Reigns' assault last week.At the moment, WWE is leaning towards a tag team match at SummerSlam where Reigns will join forces with Jey Uso against Breakker and Reed.Paul Heyman opens up about joining forces with Seth Rollins and betraying Roman ReignsHeyman and Reigns made history together, as The Tribal Chief held the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for a record 1,316 days with The Wiseman by his side.This partnership came to an end at WrestleMania 41, when Heyman betrayed Reigns and sided with Seth Rollins. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with Metro UK and opened up about why he decided to work with The Visionary.&quot;I never think short term. I always think long term. And the long term to me was that Roman Reigns and I had accomplished everything that we could. It was time for Seth Rollins to elevate himself to be declared the greatest in ring performer of this or any other generation,&quot; Heyman said. [H/T - Metro UK]With that in mind, the question is what WWE Creative plans for this week's RAW and how it will affect Reigns' opponent for SummerSlam.