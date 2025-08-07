  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Roman Reigns receives threatening message from WWE star after being written off TV

Roman Reigns receives threatening message from WWE star after being written off TV

By Ishan Dubey
Published Aug 07, 2025 06:43 GMT
Roman Reigns was brutally attacked by the Vision on RAW (Image via WWE
Roman Reigns was brutally attacked by The Vision on RAW (Image via WWE's YouTube)

Roman Reigns laid out a surprise attack on Seth Rollins and The Vision on WWE RAW this week. After Rollins escaped an attack from CM Punk and was standing near the stage, Reigns made his surprise return. Initially, he had the upper hand, but soon he was brutally attacked by the rest of the faction. The attack served to write him off TV for the near future. Following the show, Bronson Reed sent a threatening message to the OTC.

Ad

Seth Rollins defended his newly won World Heavyweight Championship against LA Knight in the main event of Monday Night RAW. The match ended in a disqualification after CM Punk attacked Rollins during the match. Following the attack, Punk was viciously attacked by the other members.

Just as Rollins was leaving the ring, Reigns appeared to attack Rollins and his faction members. However, even the Tribal Chief was taken down in a merciless assault by Rollins' group.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After the show, Bronson Reed sent a threatening message to the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

"Gang sh*t, is all I know. #THEVISION #BRONSON #TRIBALTHIEF," he wrote.
Ad

It'll be interesting to see how Roman Reigns gets his revenge on his Shield brother and the other members of his faction.

Paul Heyman breaks character to praise Roman Reigns

The Oracle recently broke character to praise his Tribal Chief in an interview. Paul Heyman recently made an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show.

He talked about his recent alliance with Seth Rollins and also praised the OTC during the interview.

Ad

Paul Heyman betrayed both Reigns and CM Punk at WrestleMania to align himself with The Visionary. During the interview, he said:

"Roman Reigns came back in August 2020, got put with Brock Lesnar's Advocate. I became the Special Counsel to The Tribal Chief and later just known as The Wiseman. And it was on the back of Roman Reigns that WWE got lifted out of the pandemic era. What was the stock that Reigns came back in 2020, and what is it today?" Heyman noted.
Ad

youtube-cover

It'll be very exciting to see what's next for The Oracle now that Seth Rollins is the new World Heavyweight Champion.

About the author
Ishan Dubey

Ishan Dubey

Twitter icon

Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.
With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."
Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.
One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications