Roman Reigns receives threatening message from WWE star after being written off TV

Roman Reigns laid out a surprise attack on Seth Rollins and The Vision on WWE RAW this week. After Rollins escaped an attack from CM Punk and was standing near the stage, Reigns made his surprise return. Initially, he had the upper hand, but soon he was brutally attacked by the rest of the faction. The attack served to write him off TV for the near future. Following the show, Bronson Reed sent a threatening message to the OTC.

Seth Rollins defended his newly won World Heavyweight Championship against LA Knight in the main event of Monday Night RAW. The match ended in a disqualification after CM Punk attacked Rollins during the match. Following the attack, Punk was viciously attacked by the other members.

Just as Rollins was leaving the ring, Reigns appeared to attack Rollins and his faction members. However, even the Tribal Chief was taken down in a merciless assault by Rollins' group.

After the show, Bronson Reed sent a threatening message to the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

"Gang sh*t, is all I know. #THEVISION #BRONSON #TRIBALTHIEF," he wrote.

BIG BRONSON REED @BRONSONISHERE Gang sh*t, is all I know. #THEVISION #BRONSON #TRIBALTHIEF

It'll be interesting to see how Roman Reigns gets his revenge on his Shield brother and the other members of his faction.

Paul Heyman breaks character to praise Roman Reigns

The Oracle recently broke character to praise his Tribal Chief in an interview. Paul Heyman recently made an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show.

He talked about his recent alliance with Seth Rollins and also praised the OTC during the interview.

Paul Heyman betrayed both Reigns and CM Punk at WrestleMania to align himself with The Visionary. During the interview, he said:

"Roman Reigns came back in August 2020, got put with Brock Lesnar's Advocate. I became the Special Counsel to The Tribal Chief and later just known as The Wiseman. And it was on the back of Roman Reigns that WWE got lifted out of the pandemic era. What was the stock that Reigns came back in 2020, and what is it today?" Heyman noted.

It'll be very exciting to see what's next for The Oracle now that Seth Rollins is the new World Heavyweight Champion.

