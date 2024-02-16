Roman Reigns responds to The Rock's "heel" message to Cody Rhodes on X

Roman Reigns has responded to The Rock's "heel" message to Cody Rhodes as he continues to tread the line between being a good guy and a bad guy. This was ahead of their big appearance on WWE SmackDown.

Paul Heyman announced on February 9, 2024, that Roman Reigns and The Rock would be returning together on the February 16, 2024, episode of SmackDown. Reigns and The Rock seemingly aligned at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event over their family ties and are standing opposite Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

In response to The Rock's heel-ish post on X/Twitter targeted at Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns has responded with the finger emoji, his signature gesture when he enters the ring.

Check out a screengrab of The Tribal Chief's response to The Brahma Bull's X/Twitter post below:

The Tribal Chief will be on WWE SmackDown.

What events will transpire on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown remains to be seen.

WWE legend Kevin Nash revealed why Roman Reigns can never reach The Rock's level

One of the most interesting things about The Rock's alliance with Roman Reigns is just how much The Tribal Chief has taken a back seat to The Great One. The Tribal Chief is still set to wrestle his eighth WrestleMania main event, but fans were quick to notice the power dynamic between the two Samoan stars.

Reigns essentially was to The Rock how Jimmy Uso is to him. WWE legend Kevin Nash thinks that The Great One is on a whole different level.

While speaking in a recent edition of his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash recalled how incredible a heel The Rock was and how he could adjust on the fly. He said that as great as Roman Reigns was, he would never be like The Rock.

"People forget how good of a f***ing heel Rock was," Kevin Nash said. "People also forget how quick in Toronto Rock made the adjustment on Hogan when the building made the adjustment with Hulk... I'm sorry, man, and I think Roman's been a great champion... I think he's a star. He's somebody that I would go pay and see, but not as much as Dwayne. He'll never be Dwayne."

It is going to be extremely interesting to see how the dynamic changes as the Road to WrestleMania 40 winds down.

