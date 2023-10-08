Roman Reigns is responsible for 58-year-old legend's new look at WWE Fastlane; fans say he is "stressed"

Paul Heyman debuted a new look on WWE Fastlane 2023 when he accompanied The Bloodline in their match, and fans believe it is all because of Roman Reigns.

The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa locked horns with John Cena and LA Knight in a tag team match at the recently concluded premium live event. Heyman walked out with The Bloodline members and was spotted with "full grey hair" for the first time.

The commentators Michael Cole, Corey Graves, and Pat McAfee also noted the change in Heyman's look. The WWE Universe has blamed Roman Reigns for Heyman going full grey, chalking it up to The Tribal Chief's absence.

Fans stated that Roman Reigns has left Paul Heyman in charge, and the stress is getting to him. Others noted that The Wiseman worries about Roman Reigns' massive return on SmackDown next week.

Here's what the WWE Universe had to say about Paul Heyma's new look at Fastlane 2023:

WWE fans believe Paul Heyman is stressed about Roman Reigns' big return on SmackDown.

Several fans also noted that' seeing Paul Heyman with just grey hair has made many of them realize he is getting old. They took a moment to note his immense contribution to wrestling and stated that with his new look, Paul Heyman will reach "the final form of Wiseman."

Why is Paul Heyman worried about Roman Reigns' return on WWE SmackDown next week?

The Tribal Chief will be back on the blue brand after spending nearly a month away from the television. However, The Bloodline has dramatically suffered in his absence, and Roman Reigns is bound to have questions.

Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa could not beat John Cena and LA Knight at Fastlane. Reigns would not be very happy with the loss, especially considering he never officially reinstated Jimmy Uso in the faction. Additionally, he is expected to meet his next challenger to kickstart a title feud for Crown Jewel.

