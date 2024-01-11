Roman Reigns' Royal Rumble match controversy sees dejected Bloodline member answer a WWE post ahead of SmackDown

Roman Reigns will not be too happy with the conclusion of last week's WWE SmackDown despite celebrating during the chaos of the main event. Unbeknownst to him, he was added to a Fatal Four-Way match at the Royal Rumble for his title, and now, Paul Heyman has commented on the situation.

On SmackDown last week, there was a triple-threat match to determine the No. 1 Contender for Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble. The Bloodline interfered in the proceedings, resulting in the bout ending in a "No Contest" and controversy. The stable also beat LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton down. While it initially appeared as good news for Reigns, it was not.

During the Tribal Chief's celebration, Nick Aldis spoke to Paul Heyman and asked him to inform Reigns that as the No.1 Contender could not be determined, the match at Royal Rumble would be a Fatal Four-Way. Heyman was less than happy.

When Roman Reigns learned of it later, he entirely blamed Heyman, asking him to "fix this."

In the post made by WWE, saying that Nick Aldis had put Heyman in a bad position, the Wiseman had a reply, recalling his legacy and how he had always persevered. While he appeared dejected, the tone of his comment seemed to showcase determination.

"Ladies and Gentlemen, my name is @paulheyman, and I just want to call to your attention the fact that for almost 40 years, I've been put in bad spots, and always come out on top. While all circumstances are different, YOUR #TribalChief @romanreigns is the longest reigning champion in over 40 years. We persevere together. We survive together. We THRIVE together. And it all starts with the adversity we are tasked to overcome. This is just one of the many reasons we own the entire High Rent District on The Island of Relevancy! #TheWisemanCometh," Heyman responded.

Paul Heyman has to fix the situation for Roman Reigns this week

It's now on Heyman to find a way to "fix" the controversial situation for Roman Reigns. What he could do to improve the situation now remains to be seen.

With the Royal Rumble only a few weeks away, he does not have the most time.

