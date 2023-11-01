Roman Reigns' rumored next-year opponent set to return to WWE SmackDown after Crown Jewel

The WWE SmackDown after Crown Jewel could be tricky for Roman Reigns as one of his fiercest rivals is advertised for the show.

The name in question is none other than Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare was inches away from dethroning The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39 but was stopped in his tracks by Solo Sikoa. While the duo have been kept off each other's paths since then, they had a staredown on SmackDown a few weeks back, teasing another match between them down the line.

Numerous reports have also mentioned that the two will likely collide at WrestleMania 40 next year.

While there is still a long way to go for WrestleMania 40, Cody Rhodes will be present on the fallout from the Crown Jewel edition of SmackDown, and it is possible that there could be further teases for his rumored rematch against Roman Reigns.

However, there is also a chance that the former AEW star may not appear on TV programming at all and take part in some Dark match after the show.

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns will be in action at WWE Crown Jewel

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns are two of the biggest stars in WWE currently. The duo will be in action at the company's upcoming premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

While The American Nightmare will take on Damian Priest in a singles match, The Tribal Chief will defend his Undisputed Title against LA Knight. Despite Knight's growing popularity, his chances of coming out on top are minimal. Cody is also the favorite to win his match against The Judgment Day member.

It has been reported that the match at Crown Jewel will be Reigns' last match of this year. However, he could make sporadic appearances on weekly TV shows to keep the storylines going.

If WWE were to go down the route of another match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, the SmackDown after Crown Jewel could be the perfect place to further build the program.

