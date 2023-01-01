Roman Reigns' rumored opponent makes incredible history on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns' rumored opponent for Royal Rumble 2023 created incredible history on the most recent episode of WWE SmackDown.

Kevin Owens teamed up with John Cena to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on the final episode of SmackDown in 2022. The babyfaces came out on top after the Prizefighter pinned Sami Zayn after delivering a Stunner.

Earlier this year, Kevin Owens faced Stone Cold Steve Austin in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 38. The Texas Rattlesnake made his in-ring return after nearly 20 years and emerged victorious after a memorable contest. This makes Kevin Owens the first person since 2002 to be involved in matches including John Cena and Stone Cold in the same calendar year.

This also wrapped up a milestone year for the Canadian star. He not only shared the ring with two of the biggest names in wrestling history, but also signed a multi-million contract extension with WWE.

Things could get better for the former world champion, with WrestlingNews.co reporting that Roman Reigns is set to defend his world title against Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble 2023 premium live event.

Roman Reigns got his revenge against Kevin Owens on WWE SmackDown

Back at WWE Survivor Series 2022, Kevin Owens teamed up with The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch) and Drew McIntyre to take on the Bloodline in a WarGames match.

During the match, Kevin Owens slapped the Tribal Chief, which led to the latter sustaining a legitimate ear injury that wrote him out of action for a few weeks. The Universal Champion was angry about it backstage and made it known to Owens.

During the tag team match on SmackDown, it seemed like the Head of the Table got his revenge by delivering a receipt to Owens. While KO was looking at his tag team partner at ringside, the Samoan attacked him, giving Owens a black eye.

Hopefully this match will put an end to the heat between the two superstars, if there is any. Kevin Owens and John Cena emerged victorious but Reigns could have to fend off Owens once again at Royal Rumble if rumors are to be believed.

