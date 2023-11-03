"Roman Reigns' second coming," "Our one true savior" - Fans want major star to win at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

Roman Reigns' Bloodline runs deep in WWE, as several members of his legendary family have worked with the company for generations. Fans have recently started believing that a new champion will be crowned in Saudi Arabia at Crown Jewel 2023 who has a connection with The Tribal Chief.

In 2021, Nia Jax was released from the promotion after working with WWE for several years, where she became a champion on numerous occasions. Earlier this month, she returned to the promotion and lost the Women's Royal Rumble match. However, Jax's full-time return took place after Payback 2023.

She immediately went after Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. Nia Jax is one of the five participants who will compete in Saudi Arabia for the title. The WWE Universe believes that The Irresistible Force is set to win the title at Crown Jewel 2023.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Jax hasn't held a title since her first run in the promotion in 2021. It will be interesting to see which star will walk out of Saudi Arabia with the Women's World Championship.

Wrestling Veteran wants WWE star Nia Jax to join Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Roman Reigns dominated WWE with the help of his cousins when he created The Bloodline. However, the stable became weak after some of its members left to start their journeys on different brands. The new iteration of the faction isn't even close to what it once was.

It's unclear if Roman Reigns has plans to introduce more members of his family, but it's pretty clear that Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa aren't able to get the job done. Speaking on The Friday Locker Room podcast, Bin Hamin says he wants to see Nia Jax in The Bloodline. Check it out:

"Get it out of your life if it's really doing that much to you because your return means more to your future that way. She should be politicking and building to join The Bloodline and become that instead of just being solo," he said. [From 47:26 to 47:40]

Nia Jax has worked in the tag team division, but she never joined a stable during her first run with WWE. It will be interesting to see if Roman Reigns will add more members to the stable, including Jax, in the near future.

