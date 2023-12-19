Roman Reigns sends a bold four-word message on social media

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman were recently featured on WWE's Canvas 2 Canvas series.

Taking to Twitter/X, The Tribal Chief reacted to his incredible painting by sending out a bold four-word message.

Back in 2020, Reigns returned to WWE under The Tribal Chief moniker and won the Universal Championship. He has held the title for over 1200 days and is the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

"I built the Process," wrote Reigns, as he reacted to his Canvas 2 Canvas painting.

Check out Reigns' tweet below:

In 2023, Reigns successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, LA Knight, Sami Zayn, and other top superstars.

This past Friday on SmackDown, The Head of the Table finally returned to WWE programming and kick-started his feud with Randy Orton.

Braun Strowman has his sights set on Roman Reigns

Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns were once the biggest rivals in WWE. The former Universal Champion has admitted that he isn't finished with The Tribal Chief.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Strowman claimed that he was "never" finished with Reigns. The Monster of All Monsters labeled the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion as the "greatest" rivalry of his career.

He said:

"Never, I'm never finished with Roman Reigns. He is my arch nemesis and my greatest rivalry of my career, and hopefully one of these days I'll get back in there and get these hands on The Tribal Chief."

Strowman and Reigns' rivalry peaked back in 2017 and was regarded as one of the most intense rivalries in WWE history.

The two men also crossed paths several times between 2018 and 2020. Their last encounter took place on October 16, 2020, when Reigns picked up the win on SmackDown.

