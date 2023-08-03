Roman Reigns sends a three-word message ahead of his title match at SummerSlam

Roman Reigns took to Twitter to send a three-word message ahead of his Tribal Combat match at the SummerSlam premium live event.

WWE recently confirmed that WrestleMania 39 generated $215 million for the Los Angeles region.

In reaction to the news, Reigns credited himself for the same by tweeting out a three-word message.

"The Only One," wrote Reigns.

Check out Reigns' tweet:

Reigns headlined night two of WrestleMania 39, defeating Cody Rhodes in the main event to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Roman Reigns spoke about the worst part of The Bloodline Civil War

Roman Reigns recently opened up about The Bloodline Civil War and spoke about his feud with The Usos.

Speaking on ESPN's First Take, Reigns claimed that he is trying to help Jimmy and Jey Uso. He said:

"That's the worst part of this whole thing. I'm just trying to help. As a family man, as a cousin, just trying to help them, just trying to lift them up, trying to get them to the next level."

The Tribal Chief added that he plans to show tough love to The Usos. He continued:

"[By beating them up?] You think my family delivers the mail? You think we're part of the ballet or something? No. We run the world of professional wrestling and sports entertainment. Sometimes you gotta have a little tough love. We're dealing with Bs now. Billions. This is a huge industry. Major business decisions happen every single week. If they're not up to par, then they need to get smacked around a little bit. That's the way I look at it."

Reigns will be in action against Jey Uso at the SummerSlam premium live event. He will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Title in a Tribal Combat match.

Would you like to see Roman Reigns retain his title or a new champion get crowned at SummerSlam? Sound off in the comments section below.

