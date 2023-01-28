Roman Reigns sends two-word message to popular TV show host ahead of WWE SmackDown

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be appearing on a popular TV show tonight following SmackDown. The Tribal Chief is scheduled to defend the title against Kevin Owens tomorrow at WWE Royal Rumble in San Antonio, Texas.

On this past Monday's episode of RAW, The Bloodline held a trial for Sami Zayn to determine whether or not he was worthy of being a part of the family. Zayn found the whole thing ridiculous and claimed that he shouldn't have to explain himself anymore.

The Tribal Chief was offended by this and instructed Solo Sikoa to attack The Honorary Uce. Jey Uso proved to be an unlikely ally of Sami Zayn and stopped the attack. Jey showed all of the times that Sami had put The Bloodline before himself and Roman Reigns found him not guilty.

Following tonight's episode of SmackDown, Roman will be appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The Head of the Table took to Twitter to tell Fallon to acknowledge him before he is a guest on his TV show tonight.

"Acknowledge me ☝🏽@FallonTonight @jimmyfallon @nbc #RoyalRumble #Bloodline 🩸," tweeted Reigns.

Kevin Owens sends a message to Roman Reigns on WWE RAW

Kevin Owens delivered a warning to The Tribal Chief ahead of their title match tomorrow night at WWE Royal Rumble.

The Miz made his way to the ring during Monday's episode of the red brand and complained about not being featured enough on the show. Kevin showed up and hit The A-Lister with a Stunner before grabbing the microphone.

KO noted that while Roman may have found Sami Zayn not guilty, Reigns has been guilty of holding the title hostage for over two years now. The Prizefighter vowed to do everything he can to take the title from Roman Reigns and give everyone a champion they can be proud of at the Royal Rumble.

Kevin Owens is set to face Solo Sikoa tonight on WWE SmackDown, just a night before his title match against Roman Reigns. Only time will tell if Owens enters the match healthy or in a weakened state following tonight's episode of the blue brand.

