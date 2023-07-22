Roman Reigns shares an update ahead of "first-time-ever" segment on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns will be on WWE SmackDown this week. He is slated to be involved in a first-time-ever segment on the show along with Jey Uso. Hours before the episode, the Tribal Chief took to his Twitter account to let his fans know what to expect on the show.

On last week's episode, Jey Uso wanted to confront Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns for what they did to his brother during the Tribal Court segment the week earlier. To his dismay, Solo Sikoa, along with Paul Heyman, made his way to the ring to answer his call.

Jey Uso patiently listened to what they had to say but lost it when they said that he was the reason for Jimmy Uso's condition. He cleared the ring of Sikoa and Superkicked Heyman in the face before leaving.

Moments before the showdown, Paul Heyman announced that Roman Reigns would be present on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown and that he and Jey would be a part of a "Rules Of Engagement" segment on the show. Now, with a few hours to go for the blue brand's show to air, the WWE Universal Champion has sent out a message to the WWE Universe.

"The One and Only Tribal Chief will be blessing the show tonight on #SmackDown. Tune into @FS1 at 8pm Eastern HeymanHustle @WWESoloSikoa"

What happened the last time Roman Reigns was on WWE SmackDown?

Roman Reigns was last seen on WWE SmackDown two weeks ago on the episode after Money In The Bank. The Usos summoned the Tribal Court and put the Tribal Chief on trial.

It looked like Reigns was ready to let go of his powers as Tribal Chief and instate Jey Uso as the new Head Of The Table when he low-blowed Jey. Solo followed suit and took down Jimmy Uso. Moments later, Jey was tied to the ropes and forced to see Jimmy mauled by Solo and Reigns.

Jimmy Uso was beaten down so badly that he had to be stretchered out of the building. Before the show ended, Main Event Jey came out and challenged Reigns to a match that he hasn't accepted yet.

