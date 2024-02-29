"Roman Reigns has to stop," "Absolute stinker" - WWE fans react to 15-time champion possibly joining The Bloodline 

The Bloodline dominated WWE for a while when all the members were on the same page before Jey Uso left the faction and joined Monday Night RAW. However, fans have recently reacted to a new report and the possibility of a 15-time champion joining the stable.

Tama Tonga has been in the talks amongst the WWE Universe since a new report suggested that the 15-time NJPW champion is heading to the Stamford-based promotion. Later, another report suggested that Tonga could likely join Roman Reigns' The Bloodline sometime after he arrives at the company.

Fans were disappointed upon discovering the new report as it would likely prolong The Bloodline's ongoing saga in the promotion. Moreover, the WWE Universe does not want the Samoan stable to have a similar run to the NWO during their run with WCW.

Check out some reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Tama Tonga has finished his dates with New Japan Pro Wrestling after having his last match at The New Beginning in Sapporo against El Phantasmo and Hikuleo. It will be interesting to see if Tonga finally arrives at WWE and aligns with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

Real-life Bloodline member talks about Solo Sikoa's current WWE run

Solo Sikoa reached new heights in the promotion when he defeated John Cena in a one-on-one match at WWE Crown Jewel 2023 in Saudi Arabia. Later, Roman Reigns personally made him The Tribal Heir after a dominant victory over The Leader of Cenation.

Unfortunately, Sikoa has been on a losing streak after the event and hasn't fully recovered heading into WrestleMania XL. Speaking to Steve Fall of Wrestling News Co, Lance Anoa'i (Roman Reigns' cousin) spoke about The Tribal Heir's current run on the main roster:

"I'm hoping Solo [Sikoa] has a big turn around. He's just start making real big moves. Like, I said, he's learning from Paul Heyman; he knows his role, and they all know what they're doing."

Lance also wants to see Jacob Fatu face Solo Sikoa in the promotion:

"I hope they got big plans for Solo. I would love to see Jacob [Fatu] come in, and I would love to see Jacob and Solo go at it in a SmackDown ring, RAW ring, anywhere. I think Solo is well deserved of how far he has come."

Check out the video below:

It will be interesting to see what the remaining members of The Bloodline will do at WrestleMania XL.

Do you want to see Tama Tonga join The Bloodline? Sound off in the comments section below.

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE