Roman Reigns has shown himself to be a ferocious competitor who will do whatever it takes to get things exactly how he wants it. Now, before SmackDown tonight, his behavior has seen fans worried as they are not sure exactly what he has planned for the night.

Reigns is well known for his moods and his demeanor usually being very serious during shows. However, tonight, something appears to be different.

The last time anyone saw Roman Reigns, he was furious and stormed out of the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event with The Rock. As a person, he's always held himself aloof when it came to the rest of The Bloodline's behavior, admonishing them whenever they did something that he did not like. Jimmy Uso, in particular, has incurred his displeasure on a regular basis.

Today before WWE SmackDown though, The Tribal Chief was all smiles. He exited his car looking very happy about something. He then called Jimmy Uso "Jim," before hugging him. This is the first such show of affection from Reigns in quite a long time and it took everyone aback.

Expand Tweet

He appeared to be very happy and now fans are worried as to what he could have planned.

The fans felt that something was wrong with how Roman Reigns acted

The fact that he was hugging Jimmy Uso of all people, didn't sit right with the fans and they made that clear. Few fans said that they didn't like the fact that Reigns was smiling the way he was, while others pointed out that him hugging Jimmy Uso was a sign of the end times.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

At the same time, they appeared to be worried about why Solo Sikoa was left out of the hug and what it could mean.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Given that The Rock and Roman Reigns are expected to address what happened at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event tonight, it remains to be seen what they have to say and what the future of the Bloodline is.

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE