"Roman Reigns trembling in his cave","WHAT A STORY!" -  Twitter reacts to reports of 26-year-old star expressing interest in joining WWE

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is one of the biggest stars in all of wrestling. However, wrestling fans on Twitter think AEW World Champion MJF could be vying for the spot as reports of him jumping ship come to the fore.

A recent report from Fightful Select revealed that The Salt of the Earth spoke to a WWE-contracted talent. He supposedly told them that he is looking forward to joining the promotion when his contract expires in 2024. It was also noted that MJF's words were taken with a pinch of salt.

They also noted that while MJF wanted them to think he was serious, they take it with a grain of salt.



One WWE talent outright admitted that MJF told them "I'm looking forward to being there in 2024," They also noted that while MJF wanted them to think he was serious, they take it with a grain of salt.

This report is in line with a lot of what we have seen over the last few months. The three-time Dynamite Diamond Ring winner has talked about the "bidding war of 2024" over his signature on air during AEW Dynamite and in interviews multiple times. Moreover, he has spoken highly of Bruce Pritchard and Triple H in the past.

MJF is the current AEW World Champion and is widely expected to be the next megastar in wrestling. Following this report, fans on Twitter erupted with reactions. Some felt excited about the prospect of MJF changing workplaces, with one even suggesting that Roman Reigns may not take the report too kindly. However, several other fans weren't taking the rumors seriously.

MJF has praised Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the past

MJF has never shied away from praising WWE and Roman Reigns. He has often spoken about AEW's rival company in a positive light, further fueling speculation about his future.

On the Pardon My Take podcast, Maxwell called the company a "tremendous wrestling show" and called the Head of the Table "the face of the company."

"I do, I absolutely do. I feel like I'm the face of my company, and I think it's more than fair to say that Roman Reigns is the face of his company over in WWE, which is also a tremendous, tremendous wrestling show.”

He added that he and Reigns are the two biggest stars in the company.

“The two biggest stars in professional wrestling right now are me and Roman Reigns, we are the two people that everybody is talking about, whether you are a professional wrestling fan or you are out of the professional wrestling bubble.”

WWE has already signed Cody Rhodes after his contract expired in AEW. It remains to be seen whether Friedman will follow in Rhodes' footsteps in the near future.

