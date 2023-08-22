"Roman Reigns trembling" – Fans go wild after 17-time champion wins his first match in 2198 days on WWE RAW

This week's edition of WWE RAW was a memorable one for Akira Tozawa as the star won his first singles match on TV programming in nearly seven years, and the wrestling world is abuzz with reactions to the same.

The 38-year-old has been a part of the Stamford-based promotion for over seven years. However, he has been treated as an enhancement talent for the majority of his career, suffering numerous losses over the years, with most of them coming in squash matches. Tozawa's last singles win on TV came back in August 2017, when he defeated Neville (now known as PAC in AEW) to win the Cruiserweight Championship.

The 17-time champion took on The Miz on last night's RAW, where he was able to end his losing streak after the former WWE Champion got overconfident and shifted his focus on to LA Knight. The shocking turn of events caused a major uproar in the internet wrestling community, with many fans sharing their thoughts on social media. Some even jokingly said that he should go after Roman Reigns next.

Fans' reactions to Tozawa's win on RAW!

It should be noted that Akira Tozawa is a prominent face on Main Event, a network-exclusive program, on which he has many victories. However, last night's win against The Miz was the first time he came out on top on RAW in, as mentioned above, over seven years.

Expand Tweet

In case you missed it, you can check out the complete WWE RAW results and highlights by clicking here.

Akira Tozawa has never faced Roman Reigns in WWE

Despite being part of the same wrestling promotion for more than half a decade, Roman Reigns and Akira Tozawa have never stood across from each other inside the squared circle.

This could be attributed to the Tribal Chief mostly being in the main event picture, while the Japanese star has been used as an enhancement talent. Despite limited opportunities, Tozawa is a 17-time champion in the Stamford-based promotion, with 16 of them being 24/7 title reigns.

Expand Tweet

While Akira Tozawa's fans will be hoping for a turnaround in the 38-year-old's career after last night's win, it is more likely that he will be back to putting others over like he has done numerous times in the past.

Would you like to see Roman Reigns face off against Akira Tozawa? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot