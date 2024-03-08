Roman Reigns, Triple H, and many others react to major WWE announcement

Roman Reigns, Triple H, and many other prominent names from the pro wrestling world have reacted to a recent WWE announcement regarding Paul Heyman.

The Tribal Chief's Special Counsel has been associated with the Stamford-based promotion for decades, during which he has played many on and off-screen roles. He is set to be recognized for his contribution to the company as it was recently revealed that Heyman will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Roman Reigns was one of the first names to react to the historic announcement. Besides The Tribal Chief, Rikishi, Triple H, and Charlotte Flair also shared their thoughts on the Wiseman getting inducted into the prestigious Hall of Fame.

Check out Roman Reigns' tweet below:

Expand Tweet

The Game also praised Heyman for his contribution over the years, acknowledging the different roles he had played throughout his illustrious career.

Expand Tweet

AEW star Taz had a few words for Heyman's induction into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024. He thanked the Wiseman for believing in him.

"Without this man believing in me decades ago, I would not be where I’ve been & where I am. I am forever greatful to Paul. So well deserved (on many levels) for his induction in the WWE HOF. Congrats! @HeymanHustle," Taz shared.

Check out Taz's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Charlotte Flair was also quick to congratulate the 58-year-old veteran on X/Twitter.

Expand Tweet

What the future has in store for the Wiseman remains to be seen.

Tom Prichard believes Roman Reigns could induct Paul Heyman into the WWE Hall of Fame

Paul Heyman played a major role in turning around Roman Reigns' WWE career. The duo have been unstoppable since joining forces nearly four years ago.

With Heyman set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame ahead of WrestleMania XL, Tom Prichard believes that The Tribal Chief could be the one to induct his Special Counsel into the elite club.

"[I can see Roman Reigns doing it.] Yeah, I could see that. [They try to stay relevant sometimes with like a newer guy. Like for the Steiners it was Bron Breakker. So, I could see kinda them doing that.] Yeah, I could see them doing that too," Tom Prichard said.

The Bloodline's leader has another reason to look forward to WrestleMania this year, as he is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes in the main event of Night Two. Reigns could also be in action on Night One if Cody and Seth Rollins accept The Rock's challenge for a tag team match.

Are you excited about WrestleMania XL? Sound off!

A WWE Hall of Famer was stunned to hear about the Vince McMahon allegations. He considered Vince a father figure. Find out who it was HERE