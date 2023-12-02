"Roman Reigns' true successor," "It's finally time" - 2-time champion is moving to SmackDown, according to WWE Universe

Roman Reigns' absence is often felt on WWE SmackDown as the brand lacks major names. However, it changed when Randy Orton exclusively signed to the blue brand this week. Meanwhile, fans reacted to the possibility of the two-time champion finally moving to the blue brand in the coming weeks.

On the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, United States Champion Logan Paul returned to the promotion and announced an eight-man tournament to determine his next challenger. Kevin Owens, who has been feuding with Austin Theory and Grayson Waller, is the front-runner to win the tournament.

Later, The Prizefighter faced and defeated Waller but was outnumbered by the heel duo and the champion throughout the entire match. However, fans believe that the company has a big surprise in store, and the mystery NXT participant will be the two-time NXT Champion Bron Breakker heading to WWE's main roster.

The Dog of NXT previously had two matches on Monday Night RAW under the old regime. Fans believe that Breakker's time with the developmental brand is nearing its end, and this could be the perfect opportunity to move him to the main roster.

Bron Breakker wants to face Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is clearly the biggest star in the world of sports entertainment, regardless of the two major returns that took place at WWE Survivor Series 2023. However, many superstars have their eye on The Tribal Chief and want a showdown against him for the title.

Meanwhile, Bron Breakker has been slowly building his character on the developmental brand after he lost the NXT Championship to Carmelo Hayes and turned heel. The Dog of NXT wants to achieve more in the promotion, and the next stop in his career is a call-up to WWE's main roster.

Speaking on WWE Deutschland, Breakker revealed that he wants to face several stars on the main roster, including Roman Reigns, when he gets officially moved to either Monday Night RAW or Friday Night SmackDown. Check it out:

"Yeah, sure. Roman Reigns. You know, Seth Rollins or Kevin Owens. Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, AJ Styles... I would love to work with everybody." [From 14:00 to 14:32]

Breakker hasn't competed on Friday Night SmackDown during his run with the promotion. It will be interesting to see which star from the developmental brand comes to the main roster and participates in the upcoming tournament.

