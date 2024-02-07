Roman Reigns to turn babyface after major betrayal from Bloodline member at upcoming PLE in storyline pitched by veteran

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette suggested a storyline that would see Cody Rhodes dethrone Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam and the latter turning babyface.

Although The American Nightmare won the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match, he surprisingly decided not to challenge The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania, allowing The Rock to potentially take his rumored spot in the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match. The decision was met with significant displeasure from many WWE fans.

On his The Experience podcast, Jim Cornette suggested an alternative storyline to have Rhodes finish his story. He claimed The 38-year-old could stop The Bloodline from interfering in The Rock's fight at WrestleMania, allowing the latter to defeat the Head of the Table in a non-title match for Tribal Chief status.

As his first order as the new Tribal Chief, The Brahma Bull could forbid Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso from helping Reigns again, leaving Paul Heyman as the only ally for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion heading into SummerSlam.

The wrestling veteran explained that Paul Heyman should not abide by The Rock's proclamation since he is not legitimately blood-related to The Brahma Bull and Roman Reigns. He also called him a "conman."

Cornette suggested Cody Rhodes dethrone Reigns at The Biggest Party of the Summer before Heyman turns on the latter, leading the 38-year-old to turn babyface for the first time in several years.

"So, Roman has only Heyman as an ally over the next two or three months leading up to SummerSlam, where at that point Cody Rhodes gets his opportunity to finish his story. He's taken away The Bloodline. He's taken away the support system. He's taken away all of Roman Reigns' improper advantages. And now, he's gonna take the title. And The Rock could even be the special referee or whatever the f***. But at the point that Roman Reigns suffers his loss for the championship totally at the hands of Cody Rhodes, that's when Heyman stabs him in the f***ing back. And Roman Reigns comes back as a babyface," he said. [5:58 - 6:45]

Will Cody Rhodes challenge Seth Rollins instead of Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40?

Before his confrontation with Roman Reigns on SmackDown last Friday, Cody Rhodes was urged by the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to challenge him for the title at WrestleMania on Monday Night RAW. The American Nightmare claimed that he would think about The Visionary's offer.

Last Monday, the latter requested an answer from Rhodes on RAW. Before the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner could answer, he was interrupted by Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior wanted another shot at Rollins' title at WrestleMania and urged The American Nightmare to "finish his story" and pick Reigns. He then attacked the World Heavyweight Champion before brawling with Rhodes.

McIntyre also attacked Rhodes after the latter defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event. Recent reports suggested the company might be heading towards booking The American Nightmare in a World Heavyweight Title Triple Threat match at the Show of Shows.

