"Roman Reigns will acknowledge him"- Fans react to WWE potentially signing record-setting former World Champion

Roman Reigns has firmly established himself as one of the greatest WWE Superstars in history with his current run. While not many in the company are on the level of The Tribal Chief, Triple H and Co. have reportedly shown interest in singing a major name that can measure up to The Bloodline leader.

The star in question is Kazuchika Okada, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest pro wrestlers of this generation. The Rainmaker is currently a part of NJPW and is their biggest name. He is a multi-time World Champion and has held the now-retired IWGP Heavyweight Championship for 720 days, a NJPW record.

It was recently reported that WWE has an interest in signing the Japanese sensation, and the company could try to lure the star by highlighting Shinsuke Nakamura's recent booking.

While there is a plethora of dream matches that can take place in case Okada signs with the global juggernaut, fans, in particular, are excited to see The Rainmaker stand across the ring from Roman Reigns.

Check out some fan reactions below:

Roman Reigns has become WWE's prized possession in the last few years

Roman Reigns has been at the top of the WWE for over three years now. However, The Tribal Chief is not very active inside the squared circle these days and has transitioned into a part-timer in the last year and a half.

While many are fed up with the top star appearing only a few times a year, Booker T has contradicting views. The former World Heavyweight Champion believes that Roman Reigns is still the top star for WWE and deserves the treatment he gets.

"You know, people are gonna find something to complain about all the time. I think one of the biggest complaints was guys work too much... Go back to the old days and just think about how many times Hogan worked on television in a calendar year. Might be less than that, and nobody was bigger than Hogan... Can you imagine a boxer boxing 22 times in a year? Or an MMA fighter fighting 22 times in a year? 22 times is actually a lot. That's just the way I look at it. So I look at the pros and cons of it. If Roman wasn't selling no tickets, we could talk," said Booker.

Roman Reigns has most probably wrestled his last match this year. He defeated LA Knight at WWE Crown Jewel to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and is unlikely to return before Royal Rumble next year.

