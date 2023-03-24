Roman Reigns will beat Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39, says WWE Universe after latest SummerSlam advertisement

WWE has advertised Roman Reigns with five other superstars for SummerSlam 2023, which has led to a bold prediction for his title match at WrestleMania 39.

The Tribal Chief will put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line in a match against Cody Rhodes on Night 2 of WrestleMania Hollywood. The latter challenged Reigns for the gold after winning the Royal Rumble earlier this year.

Fans are deeply invested in the battle between Reigns' legacy and Rhodes' dream. However, the WWE Universe believes that featuring the champion in the SummerSlam advertisement hints at his win against The American Nightmare in their title match.

Many took to Twitter to predict that Roman Reigns will "100% retain" at WrestleMania, especially considering he is close to completing 1000 days as the Universal Champion. Others suggested that a successful title defense would set up his championship feud with Jey Uso, who has shown signs of rebellion lately.

However, there were also contradicting opinions arguing that Roman Reigns is the biggest superstar in the company, which is why he features in advertisements for the most important shows. Additionally, fans argued that he doesn't need a title for a match at SummerSlam, pointing to a potential grudge match against Jey Uso.

Here's how fans reacted to Roman Reigns being advertised for SummerSlam 2023

Eulonzo @Eulonzo @reigns_era Me looking at this knowing he’s RIGHTFULLY retaining : @reigns_era Me looking at this knowing he’s RIGHTFULLY retaining : https://t.co/m2NjHTe3kl

Justin Carr @JustinCarr225 @reigns_era Roman Reigns as a part timer without titles = GOAT @reigns_era Roman Reigns as a part timer without titles = GOAT

Daddy Zayn @Zaynians22 & for its enhancement. He's been able to draw huge no even now. @reigns_era They have to have him keep on reigning as Universal Champion till WM 40. Titles aren't required to be taken off him unless its WHC. He doesn't need rather he is needed to be champion for WWE to keep doing well in& for its enhancement. He's been able to draw huge no even now. @reigns_era They have to have him keep on reigning as Universal Champion till WM 40. Titles aren't required to be taken off him unless its WHC. He doesn't need rather he is needed to be champion for WWE to keep doing well in 📉 & for its enhancement. He's been able to draw huge no even now. https://t.co/O9lutQxIpR

Leighton Protheroe @Leighton_P_EG @reigns_era If @WWERomanReigns is still Champion going into SummerSlam he'll pass Pedro Morale's 1027 Day title reign by 43 at 1070 Days and will be just 25 Days away from 3 full years as the Universal Champion. Being so close to these unbelievable records I'd honestly like to see him do it. @reigns_era If @WWERomanReigns is still Champion going into SummerSlam he'll pass Pedro Morale's 1027 Day title reign by 43 at 1070 Days and will be just 25 Days away from 3 full years as the Universal Champion. Being so close to these unbelievable records I'd honestly like to see him do it.

Blake W Taylor @BlakeWesleytay2 @reigns_era I’m hoping he can retain so we can see Roman vs Jey at Summerslam @reigns_era I’m hoping he can retain so we can see Roman vs Jey at Summerslam

no one @justheretobro17



HE GOTTA DEFEND THE TITLES THAT HE WILL STILL HAVE AFTER MANIA AFTERALL @reigns_era OFC HE WILL BE AT SUMMERSLAMHE GOTTA DEFEND THE TITLES THAT HE WILL STILL HAVE AFTER MANIA AFTERALL @reigns_era OFC HE WILL BE AT SUMMERSLAM HE GOTTA DEFEND THE TITLES THAT HE WILL STILL HAVE AFTER MANIA AFTERALL https://t.co/8C9a9QOeYd

Apart from Roman Reins, the promotion has listed Cody Rhodes, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and The Usos as featured superstars at SummerSlam:

Cody Rhodes is scheduled to compete on WWE SmackDown tonight

Cody Rhodes engaged in a memorable promo segment with Roman Reigns when the two superstars crossed paths on RAW earlier this week. The American Nightmare warned The Tribal Chief against The Bloodline's impending doom. He also took brutal shots at Solo Sikoa, instigating the Enforcer to set him up for failure.

Cody Rhodes is headed to SmackDown this week for his first match on the blue brand since returning to the company. He is scheduled to face The Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser in a singles match.

However, his interaction with Solo Sikoa on RAW might prompt the latter to make his presence known in the post-match segment.

