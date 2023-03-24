Roman Reigns will beat Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39, says WWE Universe after latest SummerSlam advertisement

WWE has advertised Roman Reigns with five other superstars for SummerSlam 2023, which has led to a bold prediction for his title match at WrestleMania 39.
The Tribal Chief will put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line in a match against Cody Rhodes on Night 2 of WrestleMania Hollywood. The latter challenged Reigns for the gold after winning the Royal Rumble earlier this year.
Fans are deeply invested in the battle between Reigns' legacy and Rhodes' dream. However, the WWE Universe believes that featuring the champion in the SummerSlam advertisement hints at his win against The American Nightmare in their title match.
Many took to Twitter to predict that Roman Reigns will "100% retain" at WrestleMania, especially considering he is close to completing 1000 days as the Universal Champion. Others suggested that a successful title defense would set up his championship feud with Jey Uso, who has shown signs of rebellion lately.
However, there were also contradicting opinions arguing that Roman Reigns is the biggest superstar in the company, which is why he features in advertisements for the most important shows. Additionally, fans argued that he doesn't need a title for a match at SummerSlam, pointing to a potential grudge match against Jey Uso.
Here's how fans reacted to Roman Reigns being advertised for SummerSlam 2023
Apart from Roman Reins, the promotion has listed Cody Rhodes, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and The Usos as featured superstars at SummerSlam:
Cody Rhodes is scheduled to compete on WWE SmackDown tonight
Cody Rhodes engaged in a memorable promo segment with Roman Reigns when the two superstars crossed paths on RAW earlier this week. The American Nightmare warned The Tribal Chief against The Bloodline's impending doom. He also took brutal shots at Solo Sikoa, instigating the Enforcer to set him up for failure.
Cody Rhodes is headed to SmackDown this week for his first match on the blue brand since returning to the company. He is scheduled to face The Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser in a singles match.
However, his interaction with Solo Sikoa on RAW might prompt the latter to make his presence known in the post-match segment.