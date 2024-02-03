"Roman Reigns will stack them," "Horrendous decision" - WWE Universe reacts to the possibility of a major match at WrestleMania 40

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will enter his fourth WrestleMania as champion. Meanwhile, fans reacted to the possibility of a major match that could take place in Philadelphia, and they are completely against it.

Last month, Cody Rhodes did the impossible, winning back-to-back Royal Rumble matches, a feat not accomplished in over two decades. However, he has a monumental decision to make as there are two champions in each brand compared to last year.

While Seth Rollins put forth his case, The American Nightmare is yet to come face-to-face against Roman Reigns. Recently, fans reacted to a fan art on X (Twitter) where Cody Rhodes faces both The Visionary and The Tribal Chief for all titles, and fans are clearly against the possibility.

Check out some reactions below:

The last time a Royal Rumble winner faced two champions was in 2019 when Becky Lynch faced WWE SmackDown and RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey, respectively, and won. It will be interesting to see who The American Nightmare picks for WrestleMania 40.

10-time WWE Champion was originally scheduled to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

Earlier this year, The Rock made a grand return to the promotion and appeared on WWE RAW. Later, he teased going after Roman Reigns and eventually ended up becoming a member of the board of directors at TKO Group Holdings.

However, there were plans for The People's Champion to go after The Tribal Chief instead of Cody Rhodes. Speaking to Pat McAfee, The Rock revealed that he was originally scheduled to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39:

"That was locked. We were doing it... In the beginning of 2022, Nick Khan, he was very instrumental in bringing Vince and I together. We all flew to LA, we broke out Teremana... About an hour later, we started talking about the potential of what this match could be between myself and Roman Reigns headlining WrestleMania at SoFi. We shook hands and hugged... So, we got really really close but we couldn't actually nail what that thing was. So, we decided to put our pencils down."

Unfortunately, plans changed, and The Rock was unavailable for the event. It will be interesting to see when WWE books a match between the two mega stars in the promotion.

Do you want to see Cody Rhodes pick Roman Reigns or Seth Rollins for WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.

