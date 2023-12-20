"Roman Reigns" - WWE Universe wants to see a Triple Threat match for Seth Rollins' title

The WWE Universe wants Seth Rollins to defend his World Heavyweight Championship in a Triple Threat match.

Rollins has been one of the most hardworking wrestlers in WWE this year. He has already defended his title multiple times against different opponents. The Visionary is in a feud with Drew McIntyre, who failed to beat the champion at Crown Jewel and now wants another title shot.

The duo is set to lock horns on the Day 1 edition of RAW, scheduled for January 1, 2024. Wrestle Features' Twitter handle recently asked fans who should be Seth Rollins' opponent at Royal Rumble 2024, assuming he retains his title against Drew McIntyre on Day 1.

The WWE Universe quickly noticed the post and started commenting. Most wanted to see a Triple Threat match between Rollins, McIntyre, and Jey Uso at Royal Rumble for the World Heavyweight Championship.

One fan believed The Visionary should face Roman Reigns to unify the titles.

You can check out screenshots of fans' reactions on Twitter below:

Screenshot of fans' reactions on Twitter

One fan wrote that Drew McIntyre should win the title on January 1, 2024, and Seth Rollins should win back at Royal Rumble.

Another wanted The Scottish Warrior to win the title but believed The Visionary should enter the Royal Rumble to face The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania possibly.

Screenshot of some more fan reactions on Twitter.

Former WWE writer believes Seth Rollins can't throw a realistic punch

On a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo said that he did not like the brawl between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW because he believed The Visionary could not throw a real punch.

"I know I'm always all over Rollins, and this is the reason why, okay. Rollins has him dead in the aisle way, and he's on top of him, and he's punching Drew like he's a 10-year-old girl. That's why when people tell me this guy is such a great worker, bro... how are you a great worker if you don't even know how to throw a realistic punch? How are you a great worker?" Russo said.

Fans believe Drew McIntyre deserves to win the World Heavyweight Championship. What WWE has in store for his future remains to be seen.

Do you want to see a Triple Threat between The Scottish Warrior, The Visionary, and Main Event Jey Uso? Let us know in the comments section below.