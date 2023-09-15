"Roman should not be in this top 3," "Mad disrespect" - WWE fans riot as The Shield claims top spots in PWI 500

WWE Superstars Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns took the top two spots on this year’s PWI 500 rankings, followed by their former The Shield teammate Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose). The listing seems to have further strengthened WWE’s position in the wrestling industry, but some fans are unhappy with the rankings.

The PWI 500 ranking is published annually and lists the top wrestlers in the industry. Fans have seen stars from WWE and many other promotions top the rankings each year.

This time around, members of The Shield have taken the top three spots in the ranking. Seth Rollins is ranked first, while Roman Reigns and Jon Moxley have taken the second and third spot on the rankings, respectively.

While the rankings seem to strengthen WWE as a top player in the industry who can build stars, it has enraged some fans. There is no doubt that The Shield is one of the top factions of all time. However, fans believe that the work of its former members hasn’t been too great lately.

The Tribal Chief hasn’t defended his title much over the past year, while Jon Moxley has done a good job, but not as much as other stars like Gunther, MJF, and Cody Rhodes. This has led to many fans calling out the PWI 500 rankings on social media.

Check out some fan reactions below:

Several wrestlers have worked hard over the past year to put themselves on the map in the industry. The list has Gunther and El Hijo del Vikingo in the fourth and fifth positions, with AEW World Champion MJF coming in sixth. Cody Rhodes is ranked at number ten.

Gunther had a better year than many other WWE stars, including The Shield’s former members

Many fans have argued that Gunther should have been much higher on this year’s PWI 500 rankings. Some think that he should have been at Roman Reigns’ spot as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion hasn’t done anything of note over the past year.

The Intercontinental Champion had a solid year where he successfully defended his title against some big names. His dominant run allowed him to become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time, and he is still seen as a top champion parallel to Seth Rollins on RAW.

It’s no surprise that he made it to the fourth spot on the ranking, behind former members of The Shield. However, he could have easily featured in the top three without receiving much backlash from fans.

Do you think The Shield members deserve the top three spots in this year’s PWI 500 rankings? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.