Ronda Rousey shares frustration over WWE singles dream match she never got

Former WWE Superstar and UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey recently expressed her disappointment about a dream match that never came to fruition. The one-on-one encounter that never materialized during her time in the company was against current Women's World Champion, Becky Lynch.

Back in 2018, the two women were supposed to clash at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event. But the plan was scrapped because Big Time Becks got clocked by Nia Jax in a brawl on an episode of Monday Night RAW and had to sit out.

Th 14-time Women's World Champion Charlotte Flair stepped in to take her place. Later, Rousey did face Lynch at WrestleMania 35, but it was a triple-threat match with The Queen being a part of an epic showdown. It was The Man who triumphed over The Baddest Woman on the Planet and Flair to win RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships.

During a recent LiveSigning stream with her sister, Ronda Rousey addressed the much-anticipated match against Big Time Becks that never happened.

"Well, I really wanted to have that singles with Becky Lynch that constantly got dangled in front of me. I never got to have, which you can read about in our book at OurFightBook.com. You can get it at and hear me b*tch about that for a couple hundred pages," she said. [H/T: Wrestling News.Co]

Ronda Rousey teases new venture following WWE exit

The Rowdy One had her last match at WWE SummerSlam 2023 against Shayna Baszler. Following that, the 37-year-old female star has commented on not having a good time in the Stamford-based promotion.

The UFC Hall of Famer has shown signs of being done with WWE once and for all and has now hinted at a new career move following pro wrestling. Ronda Rousey reacted to an article about her being a screenwriter and asserted that she has no plan to stop.

"What an amazing article thank you so much for your acceptance and highlighting the dark art of script coverage🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 learned so much and continue to do so, I never plan to stop," she wrote.

Check out the former RAW Women's Champion's tweet below:

It remains to be seen what the future holds for The Baddest Woman on the Planet following her successful run in WWE.

