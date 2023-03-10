"Rooting for a big title push" - Wrestling world reacts to Braun Strowman's incredible physique transformation

The wrestling world has reacted to Braun Strowman's incredible body transformation from the start of his WWE career to now.

The WWE star recently took to Twitter to share a before-and-after image of his transformation over the last decade.

Reacting to this, the WWE Universe praised Strowman for working hard. One Twitter user wanted another title push for the former Universal Champion.

Check out the fan reactions to Braun Strowman's transformation:

Brandon Svoboda @HitmanCapone @Adamscherr99 Inspiration for real. I'm trying to get back in the gym

Dawnie @Salted73 @Adamscherr99 Admire the dedication but prefer the first pic tbh

Methodicalize @LoneWolfMethod @Adamscherr99 Rooting for a big title push this year, keep grinding!

Tyler SYD🇫🇷 @TylerSydSA @Adamscherr99 Bring back the monster among men, the 2016 wrecking machine

Braun Strowman recently spoke about winning the Universal Championship

Braun Strowman is a former WWE Universal Champion. He won the title back at WrestleMania 36 in 2020, before eventually losing it to 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt.

Speaking in a recent video with Dr. Beau Hightower, Strowman opened up about winning the Universal Title. He mentioned how much of an honor it was for him to hold the title during a difficult time. Strowman said:

"It was an opportunity. I tell everybody whether it's at your job or where I am in life, any opportunity you get in life to do anything, you make the most out of it. So at the end of the day, I was very very honored to be able to represent the company and take that title at that time because we were the only entity in the world doing any kind of content and I knew my job was to try and take people out of this reality that's going on."

Strowman is currently teaming up with Ricochet on WWE SmackDown. The duo unsuccessfully challenged The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

WWE released the Monster of all Monsters in 2021. However, he was brought back last September under Triple H's regime.

This week on SmackDown, Strowman and Ricochet will be in action against The Viking Raiders. The duo will be aiming for a big victory on the Road To WrestleMania 39.

Are you impressed by Strowman's transformation?

