Roxanne Perez gets revenge on 25-year-old WWE star after being cost the NXT Women's Championship

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, Roxanne Perez had a singles match against Lola Vice.

At NXT Vengeance Day, The Prodigy faced Lyra Valkyria for the coveted NXT Women's Championship. Lola cashed in her NXT Breakout contract during the contest to make it a triple-threat match. However, Valkyria retained her title while Vice lost her contract.

Roxanne Perez feels that Lola Vice cost her the title, and the two stars had a match to settle the score. After the bell rang, Vice tried to hit Perez with a spin kick, but the latter avoided it and took her down with a Lou Thesz Press. She then took out Vice at ringside with a suicide dive.

Roxanne then hit Lola with a crossbody off the top rope and got a two-count. She tried to go for a Side Russian Leg Sweep but was unable to pull it off. Lola then hit her with a knee to the midsection followed by a series of kicks. She then nailed The Prodigy with a running hip attack in the corner.

Expand Tweet

Later on, Roxanne Perez hit Lola Vice with a few uppercuts, a Side Russian Leg Sweep and a moonsault off the ropes. Lola knocked down Perez with a spinning forearm. Suddenly, Tatum Paxley ran down to the ring holding the NXT Breakout contract, and it seemed like she was trying to cash it in. Lola kicked Paxley off the apron, but Roxanne nailed Vice with the Pop Rox to win the match.

Do you think Roxanne deserves another title shot? Sound off in the comments section below!

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE