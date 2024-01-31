Roxanne Perez gets revenge on 27-year-old WWE star on NXT

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, Roxanne Perez collided with Tatum Paxley in a singles match. Last week on the show, The Prodigy and Lyra Valkyria had a contract signing to make their NXT Women's Champion match at Vengeance Day official.

After they signed on the dotted line and the champion left the ring, Tatum came out from under the table and sent Roxy through it. This led to a match between the duo on NXT this week. When Lyra asked Tatum why she did it, she said she thought that's what Valkyria wanted.

The current NXT Women's Champion was on commentary during the match. Perez and Paxley started trading blows after the bell rang. Tatum took down Roxy with a forearm and a kick. She hit the latter with a crossbody in the corner and a fisherman suplex for a two-count.

Expand Tweet

Tatum Paxley then nailed Roxanne with a dropkick while the latter was outside. Paxley tossed Roxy back into the ring but Perez took her out at ringside with a suicide dive. Back in the ring, Tatum tried to slam Roxanne Perez but The Prodigy hit her with the Pop Rox to win the match. She got her revenge by beating the 27-year-old star.

Do you think Roxanne Perez will dethrone Lyra at NXT Vengeance Day? Sound off in the comments section below!

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here