"Royal Rumble 2024," "The pop will be legendary" - 4-time champion teasing WWE return after 1192+ days stuns fans

The wrestling fans went berserk when they heard the former four-time WWE champion wished to return to the Stamford-based company after over three years.

It's been nearly 1192 days since Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) made his exit from World Wrestling Entertainment. On April 15, 2020, the 38-year-old star was released from the company due to budget cuts, and his 15-year tenure ended. During his time in the WWE, Zack Ryder has been a former United States Champion, Intercontinental Champion, and a two-time RAW Tag Team Champion with Curt Hawkins.

Recently Cardona attended RAW to support his wife, Chelsea Green, and shared a photo with her backstage. This picture created a buzz in the wrestling world that Matt Cardona might be on his way to return to World Wrestling Entertainment.

Not only that but Chelsea Green and the former star were invited to the Busted Open Radio show. During the interview, Zack Ryder spilled the beans stating his dream was not to be big fish in a small pond but to become a WWE Superstar and be a part of the company.

Following the interview, Matt Cardona took to Twitter to tease his return to the Stamford-based company. Wrestling fans went wild about the Indy God's return and shared their honest reactions.

Check out the fan reactions below:

A fan said if Zack Ryder returned to World Wrestling Entertainment, he would receive a massive reception from the audience.

Matt would receive a hug pop on his return.

Another fan pitched that the 38-year-old star should return to next year's Royal Rumble show.

Royal Rumble 2024 can be an event for his return.

A fan wished that he should come back with his Matt Cardona persona rather than the "Broski" moniker.

A fan want Matt Cardona persona in WWE.

A user also said someone should be there to dethrone Roman Reigns, and the former star could be a perfect candidate.

Cardona can challenge Roman Reigns on his return.

However, unlike his previous stint, one fan would want World Wrestling Entertainment to treat Cardona fairly.

Wrestling fans demand Zack Ryder's return.

Matt Cardona and Cody Rhodes hated each other during their first WWE run

During a recent interview, the former United States Champion revealed that he and Cody Rhodes had bad blood in their first WWE stint.

Matt Cardona debuted in 2006, followed by The American Nightmare, and the two men became close friends. However, during the premiere of Rhodes' documentary show with Denise Salcedo on Instinct Culture, the Indy God shared that the two men initially hated each other.

"My favorite I think is one of the first times we went to a theme park together, because at first we used to hate each other, then we found out we both like theme parks, And we organized a VIP tour of Universal Studios and I landed, before I moved to Orlando, I landed in Orlando, texted him, called him, no response," Zack Ryder said.

Check out the full video below:

Last year the WWE Universe witnessed a surprise yet massive return of Cody at WrestleMania. Only time will tell if Matt Cardona returns to the company at the Grandest Stage of them All.

Do you want to see Zack Ryder in the Stamford-based promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.

