"Royal Rumble is easily the Christmas of WWE"- WWE Universe showcases excitement ahead of Royal Rumble 2023

The WWE Universe recently showcased their excitement ahead of the Royal Rumble premium live event. The Royal Rumble 2023 is scheduled to be held on January 28th at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas featuring one Men's Royal Rumble match and one Women's Royal Rumble match.
Also taking place, Bray Wyatt will face his arch-rival LA Knight in a Pitch-Black match. Additionally, Bianca Belair will defend her RAW Women's Championship against her former Survivor Series partner, Alexa Bliss, and Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens.
Wrestling fans showcased their interest and excitement as they spoke about the matches that are scheduled for the event. Most fans discussed how the premium live event is one of the best events organized by the company. Others mentioned that they will be present at the arena to witness the show.
Here are some of the fan reactions below:
Disco Inferno said that Sami Zayn might betray WWE Superstar Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble
WCW veteran Disco Inferno said that Sami Zayn might betray his Bloodline stablemate Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble premium live event.
While speaking on the Keepin' it 100 podcast, Inferno mentioned that he wouldn't be surprised if The Honorary Uce betrayed The Tribal Chief at the event by backing up The Prizefighter.
He added that Zayn's actions might cost Reigns the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens:
"I don't know, but I'm telling you this much. I would absolutely not be surprised if Sami screws over Roman and Owens takes that belt on Saturday night," said Disco Inferno.
It will be interesting to see if Kevin Owens can dethrone Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2023.
What are your thoughts on the ongoing rivalry between The Head of the Table and The Prizefighter? Sound off in the comment section below.