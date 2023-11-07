"Ruined the match" - WWE fans left livid as official ruins high stakes bout on RAW

This week on WWE RAW, fans were handed a fantastic matchup between Bronson Reed, Ivar, Ricochet, and The Miz.

The match had some incredible moments that included Ivar being superplexed from the top rope. In the end, it was a Moonsault from Ivar and a missed Tsunami from Bronson Reed onto Miz that was the finish of the match.

Miz moved out of the way, and Ricochet kicked out at two, which saw the referee look at Miz as he counted the three. Despite seeing the finish for himself, the official was still seen shouting "no" at Samantha Irvin, announcing Miz as the winner.

A few seconds later, he was happy to raise his hand before Ivar attacked him. This has led to fans questioning what the official was doing and whether Ricochet's kickout was a botch and it should have been a double down or if the referee just messed up the finish.

The Miz was announced as the winner of the match despite the referee protesting, and now it's believed that he will go on to face Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship in the near future.

Gunther and The Miz already have a storyline on WWE RAW

The Miz was belittled by Gunther last week on RAW before his face turn solidified at Crown Jewel this past weekend.

Before Gunther and Imperium targeted The A-Lister, he was seen as one of the biggest heels in WWE, but now that his redemption arc has already been written, he has set his sights on Gunther and the title that he has already won several times in his career.

