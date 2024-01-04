Rumored new WWE signing mauled by 29-year-old star; Natalya reacts

Legendary WWE star Natalya recently shared several videos of wrestling professionals, including current AEW star Ricky Starks, training in her Dungeon.

Starks is heavily rumored to be joining the WWE soon. The company has shown interest in signing the AEW star once his contract expires. He could be another wrestler on the list of big names such as Cody Rhodes, Jade Cargill, and CM Punk who jumped ship to the Stamford-based promotion.

The Queen of Harts recently shared some stories on Instagram of wrestlers training in the Hart Dungeon. One such story featured Ricky Starks going one-on-one with NXT sensation Odyssey Jones. Jones cornered Starks on the turnbuckles and hit him several times in the abdomen. Ricky also locked horns with Street Profits member Angelo Dawkins in the ring.

Several other stars, such as Jade Cargill, Ashante Adonis, and B-Fab, were also training in the Dungeon.

Ricky Starks and Odyssey Jones in the ring

You can check out the full Instagram story here.

Ricky Starks has a lot of respect for WWE Superstar CM Punk

When AEW started their Collision show on Saturday nights, Ricky Starks and CM Punk were important aspects of the weekly storylines on the show.

The two stars started out as allies, but gradually their relationship turned sour. They had some amazing matches during their time in the company. One of the most memorable encounters was perhaps in the finals of this year's Owen Hart Foundation tournament, with Starks picking up the win over Punk under some questionable circumstances.

Later, the Straight Edge Superstar was fired from AEW and returned to WWE at the Survivor Series premium live event. Soon after the return, Starks decided to praise Punk and give him his flowers in a public post.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if training in the Hart Dungeon results in a stint with the Stamford-based company for Starks in 2024.

Do you think Ricky Starks will be the next AEW star to jump ship? Let us know in the comments section below.