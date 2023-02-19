"Run it back!" "Mania match needed!!" - WWE Universe erupts at the prospect of Seth Rollins facing former champion in a rematch after 15 years

Seth Rollins has had a lengthy career in WWE. However, his journey as a professional wrestler started way back in 2005. He has faced almost all top names in the industry, including Johnny Gargano. Their last singles match came in 2008 and fans are very eager to see them lock horns again.

The Visionary and Johnny Gargano were part of the men's Elimination Chamber match in Montreal, which was for the United States Championship. Austin Theory went on to win the match by pinning the Architect following major assistance from Logan Paul.

During the match, Seth Rollins and Johnny Gargano shared a brief moment of respite, which was captured on camera. Gargano posted the picture on his Twitter.

Their last singles match came in 2008 when they collided at the AIW Absolution 3 - Guerilla Warfare event in Cleveland, Ohio, in a 30-minute Iron Man match. Johnny Gargano emerged victorious and they haven't locked horns since.

When Gargano posted the picture, fans expressed their desire to see the two amazing wrestlers clash again in singles action.

DEE @TheDEEsciple @JohnnyGargano @WWERollins When this one v one eventually happens the world will rejoice @JohnnyGargano @WWERollins When this one v one eventually happens the world will rejoice

Will Clark @clarkw22 @JohnnyGargano @WWERollins 1st we need a US title match with Theory at WM. Mentor vs protege. Then Rollins-Gargano for title at MiTB or Summerslam. @JohnnyGargano @WWERollins 1st we need a US title match with Theory at WM. Mentor vs protege. Then Rollins-Gargano for title at MiTB or Summerslam.

Melissa @nurseMely @JohnnyGargano @WWERollins Really hope to see more matches between you two! @JohnnyGargano @WWERollins Really hope to see more matches between you two!

Johnny Gargano said he wants to be on Seth Rollins' level after WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

Despite being in WWE for a fairly long time, Johnny Gargano has not spent much time on the main roster. This has limited his in-ring interactions with Seth Rollins.

In a post-match interview after Elimination Chamber, Gargano told backstage reporter Megan Morant that he wants to be on the level of the former WWE Champion.

"Tonight was just about showing the world that I can hang in there with five of the absolute best. I started that match with Seth Freakin' Rollins. You can say whatever you want about that man. He is the bar right now. He is the standard-bearer. He's where I wanna get to. I stood in there face to face with that man and I hung in there. I stood my ground, and I lasted and I fought. I endured and I survived, but it wasn't good enough." [1:08 – 1:34]

Following Logan Paul's interference and their exchanges on social media in recent weeks, it seems certain that the internet celebrity and Seth Rollins will clash at WrestleMania 39.

Considering that both Rollins and Gargano are currently on the RAW roster, a post-WrestleMania feud could be on the cards if Triple H decides to go down that path.

