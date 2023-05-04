"Run it back" - WWE fans want AJ Styles to face SmackDown star in a huge rematch after 16 months

AJ Styles recently made his return to the ring during the 2023 WWE Draft. He brought back The O.C. to take down The Viking Raiders and made a big statement early on. However, fans are more interested in seeing Styles reignite a rivalry with an NXT star who was recently called up to the main roster during the draft.

The Phenomenal One was out of action since December 2022 after picking up an injury. He returned to take down the Viking Raiders after being drafted to the SmackDown brand.

Another star who was drafted to SmackDown during the draft is Grayson Waller. The Aussie got called up to the main roster rather early in his career after some great performances on the developmental brand.

On the January 11, 2022 episode of NXT, Waller competed in arguably the biggest match of his career. He took on AJ Styles in a singles match and performed well.

Following his move in the draft, Waller took to Twitter to post a photo from his match against The Phenomenal One. The Aussie is teasing a rematch between the two stars.

Fans reacted to his tweet, pushing for a rematch between the two men. They are now on the same brand, and a heel Grayson Waller could give the babyface AJ Styles a run for his money.

LA Knight is one of the best talkers in WWE. He is currently working on the Blue brand.

Waller’s arrival could dent his popularity as many believe that he is much better than Knight on the mic and in the ring. It will be interesting to see a match between the two men down the line.

WWE fans also want a rivalry between AJ Styles and LA Knight

LA Knight has been gaining a lot of popularity over the past several months. He has become a top name on the SmackDown brand and has continued to impress fans with his performances in the ring.

The 40-year-old star has had mixed bookings since moving to the WWE main roster. He has picked up several losses, and fans want him to get back on track and move into the title picture.

Many fans want to see Knight and AJ Styles have a singles match on the main roster. They could put on a great show given the opportunity.

Do you think AJ Styles and Grayson Waller should have a top rivalry in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

