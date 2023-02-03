"Run it back" - WWE Universe wants John Cena to face 31-time champion in a WrestleMania dream match

The WWE Universe wants John Cena to compete in a dream match at WrestleMania 39.

Leading up to this year's Show of Shows, there has been a lot of speculation regarding who Cena's opponent for 'Mania is going to be. Reports have suggested that the veteran star could face Austin Theory or even Logan Paul.

However, a portion of WWE fans on social media wants Cena to reignite his iconic feud with Hall of Famer Edge. The two men were arch-rivals during the Ruthless Aggression Era and have faced each other on several occasions.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

Rhellic @Rhellic @SuprkickStudios My guess is SummerSlam. I believe that was where Edge said he was gonna retire, right? @SuprkickStudios My guess is SummerSlam. I believe that was where Edge said he was gonna retire, right?

Jakub Krákora @jakub_edge_k @SuprkickStudios If Angle couldnt get Cena, Edge definitly should. One last dance, Edge vs John Cena and have Lita there for the sake of it @SuprkickStudios If Angle couldnt get Cena, Edge definitly should. One last dance, Edge vs John Cena and have Lita there for the sake of it 😂

Official Meacus @ThatBoiEmea @SuprkickStudios It's true, this edge vs Cena never had a mania match at all and their story/rivalry were so damn good and entertaining @SuprkickStudios It's true, this edge vs Cena never had a mania match at all and their story/rivalry were so damn good and entertaining

ShadowTRN @ShadowTRN @SuprkickStudios Cena Vs edge should be edges last match imo and edge isn’t retiring at WM @SuprkickStudios Cena Vs edge should be edges last match imo and edge isn’t retiring at WM

Edge has won several championships throughout his WWE career and is currently feuding with The Judgment Day. He returned during the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match and went after Finn Balor, who replaced him as the leader of the faction he created.

John Cena Sr. wants his son to face Roman Reigns and The Rock

John Cena Sr. believes his son could face Roman Reigns and The Rock in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 39.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the veteran's father opened up about the possibility of this huge three-way title match taking place at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Cena Sr. said:

"Regardless of what other people may think, I think along the same lines as you do that it'll end up being a three-way,"

He continued:

"I'm sure that The Rock will find some way to make this happen because Roman Reigns has been looking forward to taking on The Tribal Chief. So I think it's gonna happen. How it happens, I don't know. Whether there's gonna be a clash once the Rumble goes down."

Roman Reigns will face Cody Rhodes in an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 39. The match was confirmed on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW after Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Do you want to see Edge and John Cena cross paths at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comment section below.

Poll : Who should defeat Roman Reigns after his reign of terror? Cody Rhodes Sami Zayn The Rock Other 404 votes