"Run has been exceptional," "Behind Honkey Tonk Man" - WWE Universe debates if Gunther is the GOAT Intercontinental Champion

The WWE Universe is debating whether or not Gunther is the greatest Intercontinental Champion of all time.

The Ring General has held the Intercontinental Championship since June 10, 2022, when he defeated Ricochet. He has been champion for 630 days and counting, which is the single longest reign in WWE history. His reign also broke the record by Pedro Morales for the longest combined reign ever.

With the record in tow, the fans on X began arguing if Gunther is now the GOAT of Intercontinental Champions. He has defended the title against superstars such as Shinsuke Nakamura, Sheamus, Rey Mysterio, Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, Madcap Moss, Xavier Woods, Mustafa Ali, Matt Riddle, Chad Gable, Tommaso Ciampa, The Miz, Bronson Reed and Jey Uso.

Some fans are comfortable calling Gunther the greatest Intercontinental Champion of all time, while others brought up names such as The Honky Tonk Man, Ultimate Warrior, Mr. Perfect Curt Hennig, Randy Savage, Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels.

One fan wrote:

"He's certainly in the top 5 conversation. This run has been exceptional."

Another fan commented:

"Behind Honkey Tonk Man."

This fan thinks The Ring General is the GOAT:

"He is THE greatest of all time."

Here are some fans' choices for the greatest Intercontinental Champion ever:

Who will face Gunther at WrestleMania 40?

Gunther will likely defend the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. It was widely reported before the Vince McMahon scandal that The Ring General was supposed to face Brock Lesnar, but that's reportedly out of the window now.

The Road to WrestleMania continued last Monday and several superstars emerged as potential challengers for the Intercontinental Champion. Dominik Mysterio, Chad Gable, Sami Zayn and Andrade were all teased as potential opponents.

Dominik and the Judgment Day confronted Imperium on WWE RAW, while Gable wants his revenge for being humiliated in front of his family in Minneapolis. Zayn is still looking for his way into WrestleMania 40, and Andrade interacted with Dominik backstage.

There's still more than a month before WrestleMania 40, so there's time to build whoever the next challenger for the Intercontinental Championship is. A multi-man title match could also be booked for the biggest event of the year.

Who do you think should challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 40? Share your answer in the comments section.

