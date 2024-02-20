According to some fans, a former WWE Superstar may be returning to the company during tonight's RAW episode. A well-known name posted a cryptic message on Twitter, and many think it means that he is coming back.

Matt Cardona has been gone from WWE for several years and has made his name in the indie scene. As one of the biggest stars outside WWE and AEW, he's made his mark, regularly appearing in multiple promotions across the globe. Naming himself the Indy God, Cardona has made the most of his time away from the company.

After working for years in the company since 2005 and winning multiple titles there, Matt Cardona was eventually released during the April 15, 2020, budget cuts during the pandemic. He wasted no time appearing in every show that he could the minute it was possible, becoming a true main event-level star.

However, according to fans, the star might finally return to WWE following a post he made minutes before RAW. He took to his social media and posted an hourglass. He didn't elaborate on it, and fans lost their minds thinking that it was a hint that he was coming back.

It should be noted that Jordynne Grace also shared an hourglass an hour before RAW. It's not clear what it means. This was also done by several stars from the TNA roster, with no further explanation.

However, fans chose to believe that Cardona was talking about a return to the company as soon as RAW.

Some fans also felt he was trolling and might not return.

Some fans noted that there were a lot of hourglass posts from TNA stars.

Matt Cardona has previously spoken about returning to WWE

Although that does not appear to be the reason, Cardona has previously spoken about being open to returning to the company.

"No (laughs)! Maybe! I don't know! Who knows? Listen, I'm always ready, right, and I really believe that if number whatever and my music hit, whether it would be Matt Cardona or Zack Ryder, I do believe the place will go nuts. I honestly believe that. So, we will see. I'm always ready, but currently, I'm booked for the Jericho Cruise. So, they've got to decide quickly."

Fans will have to wait to see if it happens.