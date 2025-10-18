  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Rusev hates Jey Uso

Rusev hates Jey Uso

By Sherjeel Malik
Modified Oct 18, 2025 16:13 GMT
Rusev (left), Jey Uso (right). [Image credits: wwe.com]
Rusev (left), Jey Uso (right). [Image credits: wwe.com]

The WWE Universe might be yeeting whenever Jey Uso comes out to the ring, but Rusev is clearly not a fan of the former World Heavyweight Champion. The Bulgarian Brute has been on a mean streak since his return to the promotion earlier this year.

Ad

During WWE's SuperShow live event in Japan, Rusev squared off against Jey. As the former U.S. champion made his way to the ring, he snatched a Jey Uso YEET sign from a fan.

He then showed off the sign in the ring to the fans before ripping it up and then stomping on it as Jey watched on. Well, it looks like for the Super Athlete there cannot be any YEETING when it's Rusev Day.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

WWE posted the video on its X/Twitter account. You can check it out below:

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

Ad

This clearly is an angle where Rusev's character is shown to be a menace with no time for shenanigans of Jey Uso or any other star for that matter.

He is locked in his quest for championship gold, and this could be a way to present him as someone who doesn't care about fans or the star in front of him.

Despite Rusev's angry response, it was Jey who emerged with the win in their match.

Ad

Jey Uso accidentally speared Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel

At Crown Jewel, Roman Reigns faced The Vision's Bronson Reed in an Australian Street Fight. During the match, Bron Breakker came out to attack Reigns, and The Usos soon made their way to the ring.

Just as they had the upper hand, Jey ended up accidentally spearing Reigns through a table. This allowed Reed to capitalize, and he picked up a huge win.

Following the match, the OTC1 addressed his cousins in the ring and asked them to stay away. He even told them that he doesn't want to see them until Christmas.

About the author
Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.

While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.

Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.

If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.

When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Sherjeel Malik
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications