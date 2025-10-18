Rusev hates Jey Uso

The WWE Universe might be yeeting whenever Jey Uso comes out to the ring, but Rusev is clearly not a fan of the former World Heavyweight Champion. The Bulgarian Brute has been on a mean streak since his return to the promotion earlier this year.During WWE's SuperShow live event in Japan, Rusev squared off against Jey. As the former U.S. champion made his way to the ring, he snatched a Jey Uso YEET sign from a fan.He then showed off the sign in the ring to the fans before ripping it up and then stomping on it as Jey watched on. Well, it looks like for the Super Athlete there cannot be any YEETING when it's Rusev Day.WWE posted the video on its X/Twitter account. You can check it out below:This clearly is an angle where Rusev's character is shown to be a menace with no time for shenanigans of Jey Uso or any other star for that matter. He is locked in his quest for championship gold, and this could be a way to present him as someone who doesn't care about fans or the star in front of him.Despite Rusev's angry response, it was Jey who emerged with the win in their match. Jey Uso accidentally speared Roman Reigns at Crown JewelAt Crown Jewel, Roman Reigns faced The Vision's Bronson Reed in an Australian Street Fight. During the match, Bron Breakker came out to attack Reigns, and The Usos soon made their way to the ring.Just as they had the upper hand, Jey ended up accidentally spearing Reigns through a table. This allowed Reed to capitalize, and he picked up a huge win.Following the match, the OTC1 addressed his cousins in the ring and asked them to stay away. He even told them that he doesn't want to see them until Christmas.