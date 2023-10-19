Ryback shares official email of new WWE management wanting to repair relationship, message sent to Triple H

Former WWE Superstar Ryback has turned quite a few heads by revealing an email of Triple H's team allegedly trying to squash their differences.

After spending nearly 12 years, Ryback parted ways with WWE in 2016 and has since been in a rather public battle against his former employer. In addition to being in a trademark battle with the Stamford-based promotion, Ryback has also regularly criticized high-ranking officials, namely Vince McMahon and Triple H. He never shies away from taking shots at WWE on his social media channels.

In a new YouTube video, the 41-year-old superstar surprised fans by unveiling an email he received from a WWE attorney last year about mending their broken relationship.

"This right here is a legal email from WWE attorney Curt Krasik, who was handling my Ryback trademark case with WWE, which reminds you, I won. Now, this email is from early 2022. Triple H and the new management team had Curt send this over to try to repair the relationship and get everything all smooth and settled." [00:05 - 00:50]

The former Intercontinental Champion knew he might get accused of "making up lies" but quickly pointed out WWE's apparent desperation in burying the rivalry.

A defiant Ryback turned the tables on WWE and felt the organization and its executives were actually the wrong people in this scenario.

"Now, if I was this big, bad, horrible person making up all these lies, why would this company want to try and repair this relationship? The reason is they are doing everything I said they've done since 2016, and my entire time with WWE continued as the former WWE star. "They know they are the bad guys and are used to getting their way. I'm not budging, and I'm telling you guys the truth is going to win and continue to win." [00:51 - 1:30]

Ryback cuts a heated promo directed at WWE

The former Nexus member has not been an active pro wrestler since 2018, but he is undoubtedly associated with pro wrestling, which is evident from his YouTube videos.

While WWE seemingly wants to move past their issues, the outspoken star isn't willing to forgive the company as he believes they still had no regrets about the supposed mistakes from his previous run.

Ryback declared that he didn't need WWE and ended his latest address with an expletive-laden promo and his "Feed me more" catchphrase:

"I walked out on them. I don't need f**king WWE. I'm going to continue to win. They, Paul, Paul is scared to talk about everything they've done wrong, and they don't want to right the wrongs of the past. So I say to the WWE and the new management team, 'Go fu** yourselves; we're doing just fine over here." [1:31 - 1:57]

What do you think about the former superstar's fresh salvo at WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

