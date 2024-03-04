"S*ck THAT, Cody Crybabies," "The real Tribal Chief" - WWE fans cannot believe massive Bloodline victory

The WWE Universe recently took to social media to react to a massive Bloodline victory over Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

At the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, Rhodes challenged The Rock to a singles match before the former's scheduled match against Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania XL. However, on last week's episode of SmackDown, The Great One turned down The American Nightmare's proposal and instead, he and Reigns challenged Cody and Rollins to a tag team match at Night One of The Show of Shows.

It seems like The Bloodline is already winning against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. Their win didn't come inside the squared circle but in terms of t-shirt merchandise sales as of March 3, 2024.

WrestleOps' official Twitter handle recently posted the names of WWE superstars in the top 10 t-shirt merchandise sellers' list. According to the list, Roman Reigns and The Rock took the 4th and the 5th spot, beating The American Nightmare and The Visionary who are not far off with Cody taking the 6th spot and Rollins coming in at 7th.

You can check out the complete top 10 list posted by WrestleOps below:

This post caught several fans' attention and they started pouring in their thoughts in the comments.

One fan celebrated Roman Reigns' victory over Cody Rhodes.

One took a dig at Reigns, calling Jey Uso "The Real Tribal Chief" because the latter sold more t-shirts.

A fan wrote that they weren't shocked to see The Bloodline selling more t-shirts than Cody Rhodes.

Another fan was happy to see The Rock above Rhodes on the list.

Some more fans were happy to see the fearsome faction taking the win.

Tommy Dreamer said he wants The Bloodline to win over Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania XL

During a recent edition of the Busted Open Podcast, Tommy Dreamer said that he wanted to see things becoming hard for Cody Rhodes ahead of his match against Roman Reigns which is the reason why Dreamer wants The Rock and The Tribal Chief to win the tag team match at WWE WrestleMania XL Night One.

"Abso-freaking-lutely. I love the little things. A lot of little things were taken care of in that promo. (...) Yes, I wanna stack the deck so far against Cody to get him to 'Mania. And, like I said, this is WrestleMania. If you're saying this is the biggest WrestleMania of all time, I like layering in stuff too because how is this guy gonna overcome all these different obstacles?" he said.

Many fans believe The Great One will betray Roman Reigns at The Show of Shows. It will be interesting to see what The Rock has planned for WWE WrestleMania.

