"S**k it dorks"- Current champion Logan Paul sends out harsh message to the fans following Crown Jewel 2023

WWE Superstar Logan Paul recently sent out a message to the fans on social media following his major title win.

At WWE Crown Jewel 2023, Logan carved his name into the history of the company after the massive title win. The star stole the show with his performance against Rey Mysterio. During the early moments of the match, Paul seemed to be in control of the situation as he landed some big strikes on The Master of 619.

Towards the end of the bout, Paul's friend showed up and handed brass knuckles to the former. Soon after, Latino World Order member Santos Escobar came out in support of Mysterio and chased off Logan's friend but accidentally left the weapon in the ring. The Maverick took advantage of this and hit The Master of 619 with the brass knuckles to capture the United States Championship.

Following his massive victory, Paul called out the fans as he expressed how they had been reacting to his victory as the undeserved one. The YouTuber added that nothing came in his life as spoon-feeding and that he has earned it with hard work and constant dedication. The current champion asserted that WWE Universe is his Universe, and the recent win is just the beginning of his upcoming reigns.

Responding to his own statement, Logan took to social media to send out a harsh three-word message to the crowd at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event.

"S**k it dorks," wrote Logan.

Check out Logan Paul's Instagram story below:

Triple H broke his silence following Logan Paul's historic win at Crown Jewel

WWE's creative head, Triple H, recently broke his silence following Logan Paul's massive victory at Crown Jewel.

During the last month, Logan Paul challenged The Master of 619, and they both agreed to the match at WWE Crown Jewel 2023 in Saudi Arabia. Paul dominated the bout and finally became the new United States Champion.

Praising the same, Triple H wrote how remarkable The Maverick has recently been in the world of sports entertainment.

"Just 8 matches into his career, @LoganPaul has cemented his place in the world of sports entertainment... and now, he’s got the hardware to prove it. Congratulations to your new U.S. Champion, “The Maverick” Logan Paul. #USTitle #WWECrownJewel," wrote Triple H.

It would be interesting to see what plans the company has going forward for Paul.

