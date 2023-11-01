Sabu calls Chelsea Green 'hot', Matt Cardona reacts

Matt Cardona had an epic reaction to ECW legend Sabu's recent comment directed at Chelsea Green.

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven stole the show on this week's RAW with their Halloween outfits. The duo dressed up as The Hart Foundation, with Green dressing up as Bret "The Hitman" Hart.

Matt Cardona hyped up the duo's outfits on his official Twitter handle shortly after. The tweet received a response from none other than ECW veteran Sabu, who hinted that Chelsea was looking hot. This response left Cardona surprised, as you can see below:

"WTF SABU?! Lol."

Chelsea Green talks about her partnership with Piper Niven

Green won the Women's Tag Team titles with Sonya Deville back in July. Unfortunately, Deville went on a break after suffering an ACL injury. This led to Piper Niven becoming Green's tag team partner.

In an interview with SE Scoops, Green opened up about being Niven's tag team partner. She also talked about what the duo could learn from each other. Check out her full comments below:

"Piper can learn a lot of things from me. I'm going to teach her those in the upcoming weeks. I like to show my personality. I like to give a little flavor. I like to show up to work in fun outfits that inspire me. Those are things that I can kind of slowly implement into her everyday life. Really, she is my muscle, so I went to the gym today. I lifted the heaviest I've ever lifted. And those are the things that I'm going to take away from her." [H/T SEScoops]

Sabu's comment about Chelsea received a bunch of hilarious reactions from fans. It would be interesting to see what Green herself has to say about his tweet.

