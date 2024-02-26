Samantha Irvin reacts to being called out by former WWE Champion

WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin has reacted to being called out by a former champion today on social media.

The New Day is a popular faction currently involved in a rivalry with Imperium on RAW. The two teams will settle their differences in a Street Fight on tomorrow night's edition of the red brand. However, Kofi Kingston has something else on his mind ahead of the match and brought it to the wrestling world's attention today on social media.

Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston took to his official X account to call out Samantha Irvin for a tweet posted in 2015. Irvin referred to The New Day as "corny a** dudes" and wanted The Dudley Boyz to destroy them. Kingston took to social media and hilariously wondered if Irvin's account was hacked back in the day.

Samantha Irvin has responded to Kingston's question and noted that was how she felt about The New Day at the time. However, she revealed the group is now on her Mount Rushmore of tag teams.

"That was how I felt at that time, ngl. (Plus, I’m a Dudley Boyz girl through & through.) However, at THIS time, The New Day are on my Mt. Rushmore of All-Time Tag Teams," she wrote.

Former WWE star suggests Samantha Irvin should be a manager

Former WWE Superstar Matt Morgan recently suggested that Samantha Irvin should be a manager in the company, given her microphone skills.

Speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, Morgan complimented Irvin on her voice and her confidence with a microphone in her hands. He said she was incredibly underrated as a ring announcer, and she is more than capable of being a manager for a WWE Superstar.

"She's [Samantha Irvin] got a great voice. I do wonder, could they make her into a promo? Because she seems incredibly confident on the microphone, which is half the battle when you're cutting promos. She's not worried or shook when it comes time to being put on the spot to speak. That's half the battle as well. I wonder if they should not make her his manager. She's got the bass in her voice. She's got great bass in her voice when it's time to be excitable and she's so comfortable on the mic. I think she's incredibly underrated as a ring announcer too," he said. [From 01:20:18 to 01:20:56]

Gunther recently praised Samantha Irvin for her ability to make every superstar's entrance feel unique. It will be interesting to see if she ever expands her role in the company and appears more on WWE television.

Would you like to see Irvin as a manager? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.