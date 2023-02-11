"Sami leaving from WWE after Chamber" - Twitter reacts to Roman Reigns' message after destroying Sami Zayn on SmackDown

The wrestling world has reacted to Roman Reigns' bold message to Sami Zayn after destroying him on WWE SmackDown.

In the aftermath of the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, Zayn blindsided Reigns on last week's episode of SmackDown. The former Bloodline member then challenged his former stablemate to a title match.

However, it wasn't long until The Bloodline got the upper hand on the now-former Honorary Uce. Following another brutal attack at the hands of the group, Reigns sent a stern warning to which fans have reacted with numerous tweets.

Check out the Twitter reactions from the WWE Universe below:

shcruz @sabugg89 @WWE @WWE RomanReigns @SamiZayn @HeymanHustle Roman your dream will be over soon enough when Cody takes your titles from you @WWE @WWERomanReigns @SamiZayn @HeymanHustle Roman your dream will be over soon enough when Cody takes your titles from you

NXT Champion Bron Breakker recently praised Roman Reigns

Bron Breakker recently praised Roman Reigns. Speaking in an interview on Real Radio Monsters, the NXT Champion detailed his goal of winning the Universal Championship. He said:

"To be WWE Universal Champion one day and main event WrestleMania – that's it."

Breaker further spoke about Reigns' current 800-plus day reign as Universal Champion. He continued:

"I don't know, Roman has been champion for over 800 days – just an absurd amount of time. I would even step out there and say that he is the greatest of all time. I mean, he's unbelievable. You watch him and he's must-see TV every time he's on."

Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Zayn at the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. The match will take place in Montreal, Canada, where Zayn will have the home advantage.

With a win, The Tribal Chief will confirm his WrestleMania 39 showdown with Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare won the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match to confirm his shot for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

A victory for Reigns at The Grandest Stage of Them All will continue his dominant run as champion.

Would you like to see Roman Reigns' title run continue post-WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comment section

