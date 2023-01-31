"Sami really did mean something to him" - Twitter erupts with reaction to Roman Reigns' hidden message to Solo Sikoa at the Royal Rumble

The wrestling world on Twitter has reacted to Roman Reigns' hidden message to Solo Sikoa at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

During the closing stages of the show, Reigns and The Bloodline brutally destroyed Zayn after he betrayed the faction and hit The Tribal Chief with a steel chair.

While exiting the arena, Reigns sent a short message to Solo Sikoa. He stated that they are at war now and that they would take no prisoners.

"We're at war now Solo. We take no prisoners now."

The WWE Universe erupted with reactions following The Tribal Chief's hidden message.

Check out reactions from the fans on Twitter:

OwnedShadow @xXOwnedShadowXx @TheEnemiesPE3 romans villian arc has been pretty fire for the last 2 years @TheEnemiesPE3 romans villian arc has been pretty fire for the last 2 years

Uzoma chukwuka @Uzoma80158022 @TheEnemiesPE3 I have said it these last months that Roman has a solid future with Hollywood - the man has impressed tremendously and unlocked various layers of character work needed to be a top actor. @TheEnemiesPE3 I have said it these last months that Roman has a solid future with Hollywood - the man has impressed tremendously and unlocked various layers of character work needed to be a top actor.

John @johnwrestling01 @TheEnemiesPE3 He is gonna be more than alright in the acting business @TheEnemiesPE3 He is gonna be more than alright in the acting business

Cody Fuqua @cody_fuqua_30 @AdamGoldberg28 I love how hurt Roman appears to be by this. Through it all, Sami really did mean something to him. @AdamGoldberg28 I love how hurt Roman appears to be by this. Through it all, Sami really did mean something to him.

Sami Zayn's storyline with Reigns began almost a year ago when the former Intercontinental Champion approached The Bloodline.

Following several twists and turns in the story, Zayn was finally accepted into the group as The Honorary Uce. Unfortunately, things ended on a bitter note at the Royal Rumble, as he chose to save his long-term friend Kevin Owens instead of following The Head of the Table's orders.

Bloodline members Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, and Paul Heyman have all pledged their loyalty to Reigns. However, Jey Uso seems to be a bit conflicted at the moment.

Roman Reigns will face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns' WrestleMania opponent has been confirmed. He will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes, who won this year's Men's Royal Rumble Match.

On RAW, Rhodes declared that he was going to challenge Reigns and made a bold prediction by stating that he would be the one to dethrone The Head of the Table.

However, following Sami Zayn's betrayal of Reigns, WWE is reportedly planning a match between the two superstars for Elimination Chamber. The upcoming premium live event will take place in Montreal, Canada.

A win for Zayn at Elimination Chamber will mean that he will be the one to face Cody Rhodes at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

