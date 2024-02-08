"Sami wins", "Fatal 5-Way" - WWE Universe plots World Heavyweight Championship scenario for WrestleMania 40

The WWE Universe is excited about possible matchups for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. Several fans shared their idea of what should happen on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Many expected Seth Rollins to defend his World Heavyweight title at WrestleMania 40 against CM Punk. However, Punk's injury and other factors like Rollins' knee and The Rock's appearance might have changed WWE's plans for Philadelphia.

The title picture is murky at the moment, with several potential scenarios. Cody Rhodes still has not decided if he wants to challenge Rollins, while Drew McIntyre made it clear that he wants another shot. Sami Zayn also expressed his desire to be a world champion, Damian Priest still has the Money in the Bank briefcase, and Gunther dreams of being a world champion.

Expand Tweet

WrestleTalk asked the WWE Universe what they would do with the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. Some fans want Sami Zayn to win the title, while others predict a multi-man match since there are so many superstars who want to bring home the gold.

One fan wrote:

"Seth vs Drew vs Sami. Sami wins, Priest cashed in"

Expand Tweet

This fan suggested:

"Fatal 5 Way. Seth vs. Sami vs. Drew vs. Shinsuke vs. Andrade. ( I think Shinsuke vs Andrade will be upcoming). Gives Seth more space if his knee is still injured and still an issue."

Expand Tweet

Another fan had an idea:

"The title means nothing...put it on GUNTHER he will make the title mean something!"

Expand Tweet

Here's what the rest of the WWE Universe are thinking:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Seth Rollins ready to return from knee injury before WrestleMania 40

Seth Rollins suffered a torn MCL and a partially torn meniscus in his left knee during a match against Jinder Mahal last month. Rollins decided against having surgery because it meant he'd miss WrestleMania 40. He opted to undergo rehab and return before the biggest event of the year.

The reigning World Heavyweight Champion shared some good news about his injury in an appearance on Good Morning Football. He revealed that he's doing great at rehab and could get cleared in the next few weeks.

"We're able to avoid surgery for the time being," Rollins said. "We'll see what happens after WrestleMania. We'll see how long I can ride on these wheels, but rehab's going great. I feel great. I feel like I recently just kind of turned a corner, as a matter of fact, on this knee, so I'm feeling really good. Definitely will be ready before WrestleMania and I'm hoping sometime in the next few weeks."

Expand Tweet

Who do you think will leave WrestleMania 40 as World Heavyweight Champion? Share your choices in the comments section below.

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE