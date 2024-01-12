Sami Zayn, Liv Morgan, Big E, and other stars react to Becky Lynch's emotional announcement

Several current and former WWE stars have reacted to an emotional announcement Becky Lynch recently made on social media.

The Man issued an update on her latest project relating to her memoir, Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl. The six-time world champion revealed in an emotional Instagram post that she would also be the voice narrating the audiobook for it.

Lynch posted a picture in her recording studio and confirmed that the audiobook would have her voice, stating the following message: "My words. My voice. This book is all me."

A lot of Becky Lynch's peers liked the post, with some of them commenting on it. RAW star Katana Chance and SmackDown commentator Kevin Patrick, among others, sent words of encouragement below the post.

Sami Zayn, Big E, and Liv Morgan are the most notable names of those who liked it. All three of them are currently off RAW and SmackDown for various reasons. A few former WWE Superstars also liked the post, including Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro), Brie Bella, and Mandy Rose.

Check out a screengrab of those who liked and commented on Lynch's post:

Current and former WWE stars who have reacted to Lynch's emotional post

The Man's memoir is scheduled to be released on March 26 but can be pre-ordered now. Several major WWE names, including John Cena, Stephanie McMahon, and Stone Cold Steve Austin, have already given positive reviews about the book.

Will Becky Lynch win the 2024 Royal Rumble Match?

Lynch declared for this year's 30-woman Royal Rumble Match, instantly becoming one of the favorites to win. She will likely be the biggest star in the entire field, which does bode well for her chances. As a result, The Man could become the first woman to win two Rumbles.

She can then challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40. The two have been teasing a match for a while, with the anticipation growing every time they stare each other down.

Do you think Becky Lynch will win this year's Royal Rumble? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!

