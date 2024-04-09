"Sami Zayn's true ender has arrived," "He's definitely winning it" - WWE fans react to 30-year-old star's RAW debut

A new era has begun in WWE following the events of WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia. Meanwhile, fans reacted to the debut of Ilja Dragunov on Monday Night RAW after The Showcase of the Immortals.

The Czar has become one of the most intense wrestlers of the modern era after his work on WWE's developmental brand. He captured the NXT Championship from Carmelo Hayes and dominated the brand for months to come. On the RAW after WrestleMania, Dragunov made his main roster debut.

Later, it was announced that he would be eligible for the upcoming WWE Draft at the end of the month. The WWE Universe reacted to the debut of The Czar and wants him to eventually face and dethrone Sami Zayn as the next Intercontinental Champion on Monday Night RAW.

Check out some reactions below:

It's too early to tell if the two stars will clash or even end up on the same brand following the annual draft. However, fans are excited to see new names like Dragunov move to WWE's main roster and have high hopes for the 30-year-old star following his impressive win against Shinsuke Nakamura.

Sami Zayn and Ilja Dragunov scored major wins against top WWE Superstars over the weekend

Ilja Dragunov has been facing credible challengers on the developmental brand since he won the title in September 2023. The Czar has defeated Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams, Dijak, and more during his dominant reign as champion of the developmental brand.

Later, he feuded with The Don of NXT (Tony D'Angelo) and The Family. In the end, Dragunov was able to keep his reign going on the brand when he faced and defeated Tony D'Angelo for the NXT Championship at Stand & Deliver 2024 in Philadelphia.

Elsewhere, Sami Zayn had a bigger mountain to climb as he punched his ticket to a title match against Gunther at WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia. After training with Chad Gable and with the support of Kevin Owens, Zayn entered The Grandest Stage of Them All against The Ring General.

Expand Tweet

Sami Zayn pulled off a miracle as he became the first man to pin Gunther on the main roster in two years at WrestleMania XL. He also won his fourth Intercontinental Championship and added his name to the company's history books as the man to end The Ring General's reign of terror.

What are your thoughts on Ilja Dragunov? Sound off using the discuss button!

