Watch: Santino Marella, Thunder Rosa and more react to absent WWE Superstar’s personal revelation

Former WWE Superstar Santino Marella was one among the many who reacted to his contemporary's recent revelation on social media. The star in question is Omos' manager, Montel Vontavious Porter.

Much like Santino himself, MVP was a notable name in WWE during the late aughts. The veteran posted a video clip on Instagram in which he is seen standing in front of the Dade County Jail.

He simply stated how life is funny, sharing the example of how he went from being sentenced for "mistaken identity" to becoming a globally recognized wrestler. He also expressed gratitude to the WWE Universe for being with him on his journey towards a better life.

"The Dade County Jail. My father brought me here on a few tours when I was little. Then later as a deterrent when I was a teenager when getting into trouble. It didn't work. The 10th floor was for juveniles being tried as adults. It was NOT a very nice place to be," MVP wrote.

MVP's protégé disclosed that he misses working with WWE

In 2009, Percy Watson signed with the Stamford-based promotion. He first worked in FCW before moving to NXT as a rookie under the guidance of MVP. After playing the role of commentator in the black-and-gold brand until 2019, Watson exited the company.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted last year, Percy Watson revealed that it was a whole different kind of rush performing in front of a wrestling audience. Despite growing up with a love for football, Watson misses being in the global juggernaut:

"There's a different type of energy in wrestling and sports entertainment specifically with WWE that you just can't find in any other sport. I don't think it's no secret, my first love was football. It was the first sport I played. It took me to college, took me to pros. But that being said, in WWE, performing like that in front of a live audience, it's just something completely profound and completely different."

While he did not rule out a Royal Rumble return, Percy Watson has not yet done it. However, a new year is about to begin, and the annual Battle Royal always evokes curiosity among fans owing to the surprise element of the match.

