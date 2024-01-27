Sasha Banks, Rhea Ripley, and more stars react to Shayna Baszler's major brag ahead of WWE SmackDown

Sasha Banks, Rhea Ripley, and more stars have taken to social media to react to Shayna Baszler's flashy new purchase ahead of the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown.

This week's edition of the Blue Brand is the final show before Royal Rumble 2024. Damage CTRL's Asuka and Kairi Sane are set to battle Katana Chance and Kayden Carter for the Women's Tag Team Championships tonight. Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark are also due a title match after defeating Natalya and Tegan Nox on the Day 1 edition of RAW.

Ahead of tonight's edition of SmackDown, Shayna Baszler took to Instagram to boast about a new purchase. The Queen of Spades showed off her new Mustang with several photographs as seen in her post below.

"Money can’t buy you happiness, but I’d rather be miserable in a Mustang. #StangGang #musclecar #carsofinstagram," she wrote.

Sasha Banks, Mia Yim, Braun Strowman, and more stars commented on Baszler's post on Instagram. Rhea Ripley, Nikki Cross, and many other superstars also liked the post as seen in the image below.

WWE stars reactions to Shayna Baszler's Insta post

Shayna Baszler reveals she is open to teaming with injured WWE Superstar

Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark are currently a tag team on RAW, but the veteran disclosed last year that she would not be opposed to teaming up with a member of Damage CTRL.

Dakota Kai went down with a torn ACL last May but has been supporting her stablemates in recent weeks. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling ahead of Money in the Bank 2023 in London, Baszler was asked if she would be willing to team up with Dakota Kai someday. The two stars are friends in real life but rarely interact on WWE television.

"If that presented itself for whatever reason, [then] yeah, I'm not opposed to that. She can take a beating. I've given it to her plenty of times. I know that wouldn't be wasted."

Shayna Baszler is a 2-time NXT Women's Champion but has never held a singles' title on the main roster. It will be interesting to see if the 43-year-old will be one of the entrants in the Women's Royal Rumble match tomorrow night.

